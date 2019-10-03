‘Joker’ Runtime – How Long Is the Film?

J oker has arrived. The DC origin film follows a struggling comedian (Joaquin Phoenix) who lashes out against society and becomes Gotham’s clown prince. Given that the film has drawn both praise and criticism, some fans are curious about the film’s runtime. How long is Joker?

Joker is 122 minutes long, or 2 hours and 2 minutes. The lengthy runtime of the film is sure to satisfy hardcore fans, but some may be surprised to learn that director Todd Phillips included an additional half hour of footage during his first cut. “”The first cut of the movie was 2 hours and 35 minutes,” he said during a Q&A. “And, right now, it’s 2 hours and 2 minutes I think, with credits.”

“There are so many cuts,” Phillips revealed. “I find it difficult to talk immediately after, a lot of films, this film in particular for me. I found that as we’ve shown it to people, even when I just bring somebody to the editing room and show it to a friend, a film maker friend, whoever. And then you go, and it’s over, and then, they need time, a little bit, to sort of process it honestly in a way.”

Joaquin Phoenix told AP News that his favorite scene in the film wound up on the cutting room floor. “For the first time in probably 25 years I watched dailies. So [Todd] and I would talk about which takes we thought worked,” he revealed. “My favorite scene, what both [me and Todd] thought was my best scene because of a particular take, that scene is not in the movie. It’s a cliche, but it’s a puzzle. So you take out this scene and it affects the following scene. So a take that might have been really great no longer works.”

Phoenix also said that he there are a few scenes between him and Robert De Niro that were trimmed down. “The best take for the end of [Arthur’s] rant on Murray Franklin [Robert De Niro] just didn’t work,” he explained. “It was a really good take just on its own but cut in with everything else it just didn’t work. An earlier take, one that I didn’t think was very good, was the one that worked best.”

Phillips has not revealed whether the deleted scenes will appear on home release, or whether he plans to release a director’s cut that restores the missing half hour. Either way, Phillips hopes that Joker can overcome its controversial reputation and be taken on its own merits. “I’m surprised… Isn’t it good to have these discussions?,” he asked TheWrap. “Isn’t it good to have these discussions about these movies, about violence? Why is that a bad thing if the movie does lead to a discourse about it?”

“I think [the controversy] is because outrage is a commodity, I think it’s something that has been a commodity for a while,” Phillips added. “What’s outstanding to me in this discourse in this movie is how easily the far left can sound like the far right when it suits their agenda. It’s really been eye opening for me.”