Is Kate Chastain Dating Anyone or Is She Single?

Kate Chastain has been one of the biggest stars on Below Deck since its inception. She’s made a point of keeping her love life under wraps on the show, which has led many to question whether she is single or currently in a relationship. Is Chastain dating anyone right now? Is she in a relationship in 2019?

Chastain is currently single. She revealed that she was dating a woman named Ro Hernandez during Below Deck season four. She told co-stars that it was her first relationship with a woman, and that she only agreed to date Hernandez after they hung out on several occasions. The couple were together all throughout the season, but their relationship hit a snag after the season finished filming. In June of 2016, Chastain was arrested in Florida on charges of battery by strangulation domestic violence.

Kate Chastain Is Single After Splitting with Ro Hernandez

Chastain allegedly bit Hernandez on the forearm, inner bicep and leg after returning to their shared home intoxicated. She allegedly tried to kick Hernandez out of the home and threatened to change the locks. After Hernandez refused, she claims that Chastain sat on top of her, put a knee to her head and pulled her hair. Hernandez also told police that Chastain covered her mouth and nose so that she couldn’t breathe. While the charges were eventually dropped, the arrest led to the dissolution of their romance. Chastain later told Distractify that filming Below Deck put a lot of stress on her personal life, and the time apart led to some friction between her and Hernandez.

Chastain has spoken at length about her sexuality, and how she prefers not to put a label on it. “I think every single human that knows me is going to be surprised by the news because this is out of character for me,” she told the Daily Dish. “If I break up with this girl, I don’t think I would really be interested in dating girls after this. I don’t really think about labeling it too much. I just feel like I met somebody whose company I enjoy, and that’s just all I’m calling it.”

Chastain Said That She Will Be Less Open About Dating In the Future

Chastain also said that her negative experience with Hernandez has changed how she will go about public romance in the future. “Definitely to not be as open about who I’m dating,” she told People Now. “Fortunately that’s all gone away, but I’m a little more cautious about who I date because people can appear one way and be totally different.”

Chastain is single, though it remains to be seen if she will make the details of her next relationship public.