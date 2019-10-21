How to Watch 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell All Pt. 2 Online

The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way “Couples Tell All” special airs tonight at 9/8c on TLC. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads, “In Part 2 of the Couples Tell All, host Shaun Robinson dives back in with our couples and continues to uncover surprising updates on where their relationship stands now.”

Jenny Hopes For a Call From Sumit, Jihoon Has ‘Super Sperm’ & Paul’s Mom Cuts Him Off

Will we hear from Sumit? Find out on the #90DayFiance: The Other Way Tell-All finale Monday at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/e6T4hpFZXI — TLC Network (@TLC) October 18, 2019

Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé, so turn back now if you aren’t caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Fans have plenty to look forward to on tonight’s big Couples Tell All season finale. Jenny is still heartbroken following the end to her relationship with Sumit (after finding out he was married to another woman), but she is still hoping for a phone call on tonight’s episode. Paul’s mother is ready to cut her 37-year-old son off so he can man up and start taking care of his child on his own, and Laura’s son Liam appears to be almost obnoxiously happy at his mother’s failing relationship.

Last week’s episode left us with a pretty big cliffhanger after host Shaun Robinson asked Aladin if he wanted to divorce Laura, so this week’s episode will likely cover the rest of their storyline. Several promos for tonight show Laura crying, so the clips don’t bode well for hers and Aladin’s relationship status.

We also see some tears from Tiffany, who says that she has “been through a lot” lately, while Ronald tries to comfort her through the screen (was she crying because of Ronald’s gambling addiction? Did he relapse again?). Jihoon apparently has “super sperm,” so his parents can stop asking if Taeyang is his or not, and last week’s promo for tonight also reveals some shocking details about Karine, who has been receiving money from another man in the states.

Fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to see how each of their love stories plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

