Where Is Bailee Madison (Grace)? She’s Not in the ‘Good Witch’ Movie Tonight

Tonight, Good Witch premieres a new October movie called Good Witch: Curse from a Rose on Hallmark. But you might notice that a fan favorite is missing. Where is Cassie’s daughter, Grace, played by Bailee Madison? Why isn’t she in the movie?

Bailee Madison Left in the ‘Good Witch’ Season 5 Finale

This is the first time in a long time that we haven’t seen Bailee Madison on a Good Witch movie or feature. That’s because Madison left the show in the Season 5 finale. Her character graduated from high school and Madison has moved on. This doesn’t mean she won’t be back for special guest spots from time to time, but she will no longer be a series regular.

Bailee Madison isn’t leaving because of any bad blood with the cast or crew. She’s simply leaving so she can move on to new opportunities.

She left a beautiful message on Instagram about her departure.

She wrote: “So grateful for 5 amazing seasons with Good Witch, the amazing cast and crew which have become like family and Hallmark Channel, who I’ve worked with since I was 11 years old. They say that life is like a beautiful book, and everyone’s story is unique to them. As one chapter ends, a new one begins which is even more exciting and unexpected than the previous one. Grace has been a character whose journey throughout the years has often mirrored my own and this season she is tackling what it’s like to step out of her comfort zone, valuing and standing up for her worth and challenging herself in new ways, looking boldly into the future and all the possibilities before her. I couldn’t be more grateful for the new adventures ahead, and to have you all along with me on the ride as my story continues to be written, it’s a thrilling one.”

So even Madison’s Instagram post indicates that Grace’s story isn’t completely over. We won’t be seeing Madison that often, but she’s still thankful for the show.

Madison is already taking part in a lot of projects outside of Good Witch. In 2018, she starred in the horror sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night. Madison is also working closely with Meghan Trainor and has recently appeared in two videos: All the Ways and Foolish.

Madison also plays a lead role as Blake’s girlfriend in New Hope Club’s video Love Again from 2019. That music video premiered in mid-May. She and Blake Richardson of New Hope Club are dating, Just Jared Jr. reported.

She appeared in Chopped Junior on the Food Network this summer.

She also just recently launched a collaboration with Knixteen, creating a bra that’s wireless and adjustable and has a positive message with every order.

Over a year later and my collab with @knixteen is finally out! We worked long & hard to create a bra for whatever life throws your way. Wireless, adjustable & it even includes a little positive message just for you. https://t.co/VELIJ07w0V tag me in ur orders so I can see💕💕xxxx pic.twitter.com/5ZSxpnPtFi — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) October 16, 2019

She recently celebrated her 20th birthday earlier this month.

She also recently announced that she is going to be in a comedy movie called A Week Away with David Lipper and Kevin Quinn.

and the news is out on why I’ve been in Nashville! Finally got to combine my dream of singing & dancing with my love of acting.. also beyond humbled to have been able to associate produce this one. We made a musical guys! ❤️ @AWeekAwayMovie https://t.co/5OyjRiu3WP — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) October 12, 2019

It’s a musical and she’s super excited about it.

Guys real talk I’ve been dying to tell you about this movie… I’m so happy you finally know! I’M SO EXCITED FOR YOU TO DANCE AND SING ALONG WITH ME SOON!!!!!! — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) October 12, 2019

All in all, it looks like Madison is really enjoying her life.

So much kindness all around. @etnow thank you for this, and thank you mama bell @reallycb for the most love always. You know I’m always down for a visit to Middleton… you just tell me when! ❤️💕 xxxxx https://t.co/IQ0BAFeSYG — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) October 7, 2019

But she’s always ready to visit Middleton again, she said on Twitter.