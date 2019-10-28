Will Tim Malcolm & Jeniffer Tarazona Be on ’90 Day Fiance’ Next Season?

Tim Malcolm and his girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona were one of the couples dealing with ups and downs in their relationship on season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. And now it looks like the two may be appearing on season 4 of the show.

Jeniffer Tarazona Teased a Return to “90 Day Fiance”

Recently, Tarazona was hinting at a return to TV on the TLC network and, there are plenty of couples who appear more than once on the show. So, does this mean another season of “Tim and Jeniffer”? Maybe the two will finally have sex.

According to Soap Dirt, via Instagram, Tarazona wrote to her followers, “I’m gonna miss you too but I’m sure we will reunite soon on TLC.”

Tim Malcolm Never Had Sex With Jeniffer Tarazona

On the show, Tarazona asked Malcolm if he was gay because it took him so long to kiss her and they hadn’t had sex either. Ultimately, Malcolm leaves Colombia without being intimate with Tarazona and it’s a major sticking point with the couple.

When it comes to backlash Malcolm has received and questions about his sexuality, he explained to Entertainment Tonight, “Jennifer’s not the only one that’s said that … There’s a lot of people that have speculated that there’s all kinds of issues going on … I’m almost 40 years old. I want to be in love. I know sex is an important part of love, but it’s not everything like it used to be.”

Malcolm continued, “My biggest goal was just building a foundation that I thought would be able to last because I don’t want to be divorced. I’ve waited this long to get married. I’ve never been married. I think that’s just strange that society just thinks if a man says no then he’s gay. If a woman says no, it’s fine. But it’s like the double standard that society has … I do have some feminine traits. The gay thing was kind of out of left field for me.”

Malcolm Discusses His Sexuality on the Tell-All Special

During the season 3 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days tell-all special, Malcolm is asked about his sexual relationship with Tarazona and his sexuality. Malcolm has explained, “There’s always going to be a little bit of negativity when you’re on TV, you know, people see things the way they want to see it. I get frustrated sometimes by the way people interpret things just because obviously for time constraints, you’re not able to see the whole story always. But I’m very thrilled that people are that passionate about the show … I don’t feel like I’ve ever had a problem finding a girlfriend, but you know, I am who I am, and it took me many years.”

Ahead of the tell-all special, Malcolm has told ET Online to expect a crazy episode. Malcolm said, “it is really freaking good. I can’t say anything but I will say that it won’t surprise me if it’s the most viewed tell-all of all time. It is going to go down in the history books … It is crazy. It is unexpected. It is just going to blow your mind, and the people that are involved in what you’re gonna see are going to be the least likely suspects.”

Tune in to watch the tell-all special on the TLC network, on October 28, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

