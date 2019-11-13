Austin Wilson, Demi Lovato’s New Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Demi Lovato shocked her 75.2 million followers on Instagram late on Tuesday night after sharing a photo of herself with model Austin Wilson, and the caption, “My (heart emoji)” Most of her fans were unaware she was dating anybody, so the relationship news was completely unexpected.

In the black and white photo, the singer, 27, and Wilson, 25, are looking into the mirror, while he plants a sweet kiss on her face. Actress Debra Messing commented, “Gorgeous,” while Renee Rouleau wrote, “To love and be loved, so happy for you and Austin, D!!!”

Wilson shared a similar photo of the couple, and a similar caption, “My Love,” to his 37.9K followers on Instagram, although that number will likely quadruple following their relationship reveal on social media.

Lovato was last linked to former Bachelorette star Mike Johnson, but it appeared that while the pop-star lusted after him during his run on the reality series, their chemistry didn’t translate to real life. And now, she’s Instagram official with her new man.

Here’s what you need to know about Austin Wilson….

1. Austin Wilson Is a Male Model

Wilson is a Los Angeles-based model, who studied at Santa Monica College. Throughout his career, his tattoos have continuously started to cover more of his body, including getting ink on his face.

He’s shot for clothing brands Civil Regime, For Those Who Sin, and MSTKN.

2. Like Demi, He Was Close Friends With Thomas Trussell, A Model Who Died From An Overdose At Age 31

Wilson posted a photo of him and Trussell with the caption, “RIP bro I love you so much. I’m so grateful for the times that we had while you were here. You are such a special soul. You had the biggest heart and made everyone feel like a million dollars. I know you’re looking down on us now.”

Trussell was a model who reportedly died of an overdose in October. His body was found in a Super 8 Motel in Echo Park, and his death deeply affected Lovato, as she nearly died from an overdose herself 15 months prior on July 24, 2018. In her since deleted Instagram stories she wrote, “Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them. Make sure they know it.”

She followed that message up with a second story writing, “Addiction is NO joke… heaven gained a beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss. If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help.”

3. His Dad George Wilson Is A Famous Former Skateboarder Turned Designer

Austin’s father is George Wilson, one of the famous Z-Boys who crushed the skateboarding competition circuits in the late 70s and the early 80s. After he hung up skateboard, he started the clothing line Rivi Goods, which produces jeans in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Uproxx George said of Levis, who doesn’t produce their pants stateside, “They’re like the grandfather of everything. But don’t know how you could be the iconic American brand and take everything you do out of the United States.”

While George is remarried to Tara, he keeps a strong relationship with his son. On June 16, Wilson wrote on Instagram, “Happy Father’s Day!! Love you so much pops. Thank you for always showing me unconditional love❤️❤️❤️ love you more than anything in this world,” to which George commented, “Love you, kid.”

4. Wilson Is A Proud Uncle to Niece Tallulah Valentine

Wilson appears to be in love with his new family member, his brother Tyler Ash’s daughter with Amanda Merten. For Halloween, Tallulah’s parents dressed their 4-month old up as actor John Waters, and it was perfection.

While they may not be blood-related brothers, Tyler, who’s a professional photographer, recently celebrated being 11 years sober. Merken, is a stylist, who regularly works with Tyler on set during shoots.

5. Wilson Is Super Close With His Mom Ana Castronovo

Ana Castronovo works for the yoga clothing brand Spiritual Gangster, and the regional manager for Johnny Was. It’s clear she shares a very special bond with her son, and daughter, Brooke.

On Mother’s Day, Wilson posted a tribute to his mom with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day mamma. I love you more than anything in this world. Thank you for being my rock through all these crazy and amazing years❤️❤️❤️❤️💘💘💘 thanks for bringing me into this crazy ass world.”

His mom shared the love back on his 25th birthday. Castronovo posted a picture with caption, “Happy 25th birthday to my baby boy!!! You are not only 25 today but 1 year sober! I am so proud of you and grateful that you are doing so amazing!!! You are a man of integrity today! I wish you all the best that life has to offer starting with inner peace, self confidence and love!! I couldn’t ask for a better son – the unconditional love and support you give me too is beyond words- love you beyond all time and space!!”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Renault Clio’s Heartbreaking Lesbian Lovers Commercial Goes Viral