Kevin Harrington, Antoni Porowski’s Rumored Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fans of Queer Eye are constantly checking in on the personal lives of the Fab 5, and those who follow the Netflix stars closely are aware that Antoni Porowski broke up with his boyfriend of eight months over the summer. The 35-year-old was dating Flipping Out star Trace Lehnhoff, but now, it seems he may have found someone new.

After appearing at a public Halloween event together in a couples’ costume, rumors swirled that the two are dating. What do we know about Kevin Harrington, Antoni’s rumored boyfriend?

Read on.

1. Kevin & Antoni Sparked Dating Rumors After Wearing a Couple’s Costume to a Halloween Party

Last week, Antoni and Kevin attended Bette Midler’s annual Hulaween charity bash, as well as Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party. Antoni posted the photo above with the caption, “Blockbuster employees back from the dead.”

A source subsequently confirmed to E! Online that the two are dating. The news outlet reports an eyewitness as saying that Antoni kept sharing that the costumes were Kevin’s ideas.

The insider added, “They did not just stay in the VIP section, they were running around all over the party having a great time.” Another eyewitness says that the two held hands at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party.

2. Kevin Works as a Strategy Director

According to his LinkedIn, Kevin works as a Strategy Director for Johannes Leonardo, Ad Age’s #4 ranked agency on the 2018 Agency A-List.

Prior to that, he worked as an associate planning director at Saatchi & Saatchi Australia, and a senior strategic planner at Arnold Worldwide. Harrington’s bio on his LinkedIn reveals that he recently did a stint in Australia and New Zealand.

He writes, “I’m obsessed with what I get to do each day, and feel beyond lucky to have landed in this industry. I love the pace, the creativity, the variety, the people – but most of all the bizarre dinner stories that come out of our day-to-day.”

3. He Received His BA from the University of Miami

Harrington’s LinkedIn account reveals that he received his BA in Marketing and a minor in Advertising from the University of Miami. There, he was a swimmer.

He also studied abroad at Charles University in Prague.

Harrington has received three awards for his work in advertising: the Advertising Leadership Award, Ad-ology’s National Award for Best Planning and Research, and the Excellence in Account Planning Award in 2011 and 2012.

4. He Was Born and Raised in the ‘NYC Ad Game’

Harrington’s personal biography on his website reveals that he was “born and raised in the NYC ad game.”

He then traveled abroad to work for Saatchi & Saatchi.

While it’s unclear how he and Antoni met, Antoni admitted, while speaking on the podcast Table Manners in early October, that he is not a fan of the single life. Chatting with Jessie Ware, he shared, “I am somebody who is pathologically co-dependent.”

Antoni went on to say, “I’ve always lost myself in relationships, that’s just the person I am, I kind of tend to lose my identity and I have abandonment issues so I really try to make sure the person loves me and never leaves me.” He also confirmed that he was single after saying the relationship had “run its course.”

5. He Is Originally from Richboro, Pennsylvania

Kevin hails from Richboro, Pennsylvania, according to his Facebook.

He attended Council Rock High School North as a teenager.

The most recent season of Queer Eye was recently released on Netflix. While it is only four episodes long, the show is set in Japan this go around. The next season will be set in Philadelphia, PA. Previous seasons have taken place in Kansas City and Atlanta. A specific release date has not yet been set.

READ NEXT: Ian Jordan, Karamo Brown’s Partner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know