Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Balloon Inflation 2019 Route & Time

Did you know that the day before the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, spectators can stop by the balloon inflation to see all their favorite high-flying helium characters come to life right before their eyes? It’s true — and here’s all the information about the 2019 balloon inflation event.

The event runs Wednesday (Nov. 27) from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is held outside the American Museum of National History, though viewers must enter the balloon inflation route four blocks south of the museum.

The entrance is located at West 73rd Street and Columbus Avenue. The route takes viewers over to Central Park West, where they walk along the park until reaching the museum, then walk along the outside of the museum until they reach the corner of West 81st Street and Central Park West.

There will be volunteers along the way to help guide viewers. Here is a list of the balloon locations:

Along West 77th Street, from east to west

Snoopy, Jett, Red Power Ranger, Chase from Paw Patrol, Harold the Fireman, Goku, Pikachu, Ronald McDonald, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Green Eggs and Ham, Baby Dinos and the AFLAC duck.

Along West 81st Street, from west to east

Olaf from Frozen, The Nutcracker, Pillsbury Doughboy, The Grinch, The Elf on the Shelf, Trolls, Sinclair’s Dino, Smokey Bear, SpongeBob SquarePants with Gary the Snail, Yayoi Kusama’s Love Flies Up to the Sky, and Wiggle Worm.

Wednesday’s weather in New York City is supposed to be fairly nice. It should be cloudy with a high of 55 degrees and a small wind out of the SSE. There’s only a 20 percent chance of rain, but the winds are going to pick up as the day goes on, so earlier might be better to watch the balloon inflation.

A complete list of balloons and floats for the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade can be found here, and here is a complete list of the performers for this year, headlined by Celine Dion.

