Wild Card Winner Predictions for ‘The Voice’ 2019 Tonight

The Voice will continue with its live rounds tonight. Audience members will have a say on who advances with their votes, and the Top 8 voted singers will automatically advance to the next round. Each coach will be able to save one team member with their picks, but it is the last spot that will prove the most exciting. The last spot will be determined by a wild card instant save vote. Who will be the recipient of the wild card vote?

There are a number of performers who could be saved by the wild card. We will break down those who would most benefit from a wild card save, and who show the potential to win it all despite some rocky performances:

Shane Q (Team Kelly)

Shane was a four-chair turn during his blind audition, blowing the judges away with his natural talent. That said, he has run into some confidence issues over the course of the season. His insecurities and shy personality are inhibiting his stage presence, which in turn takes away from his voice. If he can’t figure out a solution, he may be left behind. Shane is a prime candidate for the wild card because he possess the talent to win the competition if he puts it all together.

Cali Wilson (Team Blake)

Cali definitely has the talent to belt out stellar numbers like “Wicked Game,” but she is consistently one of the least comfortable performers on stage, which may hurt her chances when it comes to the audience votes. Like some of the other performers on this list, her likability will be key in ensuring that she sticks around, and a wild card victory might be her best chance.

Jake HaldenVang (Team Gwen)

Jake has a leg up on his fellow competitors, for he is one of the only straightforward rock artists in the Top 20. He also benefits from having a likable stage presence. He hasn’t given any of the season’s standout performances, but he has remained a steady, safe beacon for fans. Should be fall short of the audience vote, we could see him being a reasonable choice for the wild card.

Alex Guthrie (Team Legend)

Like Shane, Alex has had trouble getting his personality through on stage. John Legend told him that he needs to get more comfortable in front of people if he wants to succeed, and he did just that during the knockouts, as he tore through a Sam Smith cover. There are a couple things working against Alex, however. For one, his standout performance may have come too late in the season to change the audiences’ mind, and two, he was a steal for Team Legend, which is already touted as the strongest team of the season. If Alex has any hope for continuing, the wild card is his best bet.