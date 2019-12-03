Garth Brooks’ Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Garth Brooks is obviously an extremely wealthy man. That part’s a given. The only real question is: How wealthy is he? It turns out, even though he gave away a literal fortune in a divorce settlement, he’s got nothing to worry about financially. To say the least.

A&E Network is airing a two-part documentary on Brooks this Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, December 3 at 9 p.m. EST. The documentary is called Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On. Brooks, who has defied genres, is one of the best-selling artists in the history of music, not just country music.

Garth Brooks’ Net Worth: $330 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garth Brooks is worth a whopping $330 million. In addition, he makes about $90 million more per year.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Garth’s Fortune is Well-Earned; He’s Considered One of the Top Performing Artists Ever

There’s some debate when it comes down to Garth Brooks and Elvis Presley, but there’s no question that Garth is one of the best-selling artists literally of all time.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has indicated that Brooks is “the best selling solo artist of the 20th century in the United States,” reports Celebrity Net Worth. The site adds that some people think the crown belongs to Elvis because his earlier sales weren’t factored in properly.

He’s number two if you “adjust for Elvis,” of all time, behind The Beatles, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which explains that Garth has sold 70 million albums, making him definitively “the best selling artist of the last 20 years.” According to the Richest, as of 2016, he had “won two Grammy awards, 15 American Music Awards, 11 CMA Awards, and numerous others.”

His popularity “surged in the ‘90s as he released hit after hit,” according to AARP, including Ropin’ the Wind, which was the first country album to “ever enter the pop albums chart at number 1,” remaining there an astounding 18 weeks. He retired in 2000 at the height of his popularity. He since has toured, released his back catalogue, performed benefit concerts, and taken up residency in Vegas, according to AARP. All of this contributed to his wealth.

2. Garth’s Wife Trisha Yearwood Is a Country Legend With a Fortune of Her Own

Garth’s marriage in 2005 to country superstar Trisha Yearwood increased his bottom line, at least when the couple’s net worth is taken together. Yearwood is also a very rich person.

According to Yahoo Finance, Yearwood’s net worth on her own is about $40 million. She is a Grammy award winning singer who tours with Garth. But she also has her own cooking show on the Food Network. It’s called “Tricia’s Southern Kitchen,” and it’s resulted in cookbooks.

How Tricia ended up touring with Garth is an interesting story. According to Country Living, Garth and Trisha met in 1987 “while recording a demo at songwriter Kent Blazy’s attic studio and immediately hit it off.” When they met, though, Yearwood was also married to Chris Latham (she would also marry and divorce Bobby Reynolds.)

According to CMT, Trisha revealed that she earned only $10 for that demo and Brooks received nothing. “We hit it off,” Trisha told CMT later. “But I had no idea he’d turn out to be Garth Brooks!” The site reports that Garth promised she could open his show when he got a record deal. He kept his word.

3. Some Country Stars Have Earned More Money Than Garth Brooks

Some country music stars have raked in more money than Garth Brooks, but not very many of them. Top honor goes to Dolly Parton, whose net worth is about $500 million, according to Money Inc.

Shania Twain is second at $400 million. Then comes Toby Keith at $365 million. Fourth is Garth Brooks.

“Brooks is the only artist who has achieved diamond status on seven albums,” the site notes.

4. Brooks & Yearwood Own a Lot of Pricey Real Estate

Brooks and Yearwood have put down roots in several places. One of their main homes is a mansion in Claremore, Oklahoma, according to Virtual Globetrotting. You can see an aerial view of the mansion here.

“This is the main residence of the country music stars in suburban Tulsa,” the site reveals, adding that the couple also owns homes in Nashville, Tennessee and Malibu, California. Why Oklahoma? That’s where Brooks was born.

The site says that the couple started spending more time in the Nashville area in 2014 because of their careers but initially resided more frequently in Oklahoma to be close to Garth’s three girls. Once they graduated from high school, the pair felt more able to focus on their careers again. You can see their Tennessee house here.

5. Brooks Had to Give His First Wife Millions of Dollars

Sandy Mahl met Garth Brooks before he was famous, and that’s always a recipe for a massive divorce settlement. That’s what she got too. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sandy’s net worth today is around $125 million, the proceeds largely of the divorce.

Sandy is the mother of Garth’s three daughters, and she was with him 15 years. They met in a bar during college when Garth, a bouncer, broke up a bar fight that Sandy was in.

Sandy has gone on to do good works. She’s involved in a wildlife rehabilitation center in Oklahoma. Mahl’s biography on the Wild Heart Ranch explains that Sandy Brooks “has been part of Wild Heart Ranch since shortly after she moved home from Nashville. A mother dog and her pups were dumped at Sandy’s gate and taken to Wild Heart Ranch for help. Sandy later called to check on them and found out they went to a wildlife rescue. Sandy, passionate about wildlife rehabilitation, jumped on board to get licensed by the State and assist with the work of raising hundreds of infant wild animals.”

Several years later, the bio says, “Sandy assisted in founding and funding the non profit so it could expand and grow and be a full time, all species, all situation facility.”