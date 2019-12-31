Is IHOP Open on New Year’s Eve & Day 2019-2020?

It’s time to celebrate the New Year. If you’re looking for a great place to eat breakfast or dinner on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, then IHOP is a great option. The restaurants are open on both New Year’s Eve and Day. Read on for more details.

IHOP Is Open on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day

A representative of IHOP’s headquarters told Heavy that IHOP restaurants will be open on New Year’s Eve and Day.

They said: “On New Year’s Eve and New Years Day, IHOP will be open standard hours.”

To see the hours in your location or a phone number to call, visit here. You can also see a local menu at this webpage.

As for holiday specials, you might enjoy IHOP’s Elf on the Shelf menu, which will be available through January 1. If you haven’t had a chance to check out this menu yet, there’s still time. This delicious menu includes funnel cakes dusted with powder sugar and topped with strawberries, whipped topping, and elf sprinkles.

IHOP is also offering Jolly Cakes, which are two green pancakes topped with cream cheese icing, whipped topping, and elf sprinkles.

If sweet isn’t really your thing for breakfast (or any time of the day), you might prefer the Holiday Ham & Sausage Omelette. This includes an omelet filled with diced ham, sausage, fire roasted peppers, and onions. The meal comes with hash browns and is topped with Cheddar cheese and White Cheddar cheese sauce. It’s served with three Buttermilk pancakes or any side of your choice.

IHOP is also offering a Merry Marshmallow Hot Chocolate until January 1 that definitely will get you in the holiday mood. It’s a rich hot chocolate flavored with toasted marshmallow syrup for a little something extra. It’s topped with whopped topping and elf sprinkles.

For the younger ones or anyone who has a smaller appetite, there’s a Little Elves Combo that they will love. This includes the choice of one Jolly Cake (those fluffy green pancakes) topped with cream cheese icing, whipped topping and sprinkles. Or they can have a Funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, whipped topping, and sprinkles instead. Whichever they choose, the meal comes with a scrambled egg, one bacon strip, and one pork sausage link.

As an added bonus, kids eat free every day from 4-10 p.m. local time. Kids under 12 get a free entree that’s listed on the kids’ menu. This doesn’t include drinks unless specified, and it’s available only for a limited time at participating locations. It’s not valid with any other discounts and is only good for dine-in meals, not carryout. It expires on January 1, 2020.

So yes, you can enjoy holiday-themed food at IHOP if you want to stop by for New Year’s.

You can also pick up a family feast for the holidays that’s only available to-go. It serves four and is available for a limited time and not available for dine-in. It includes 16 pieces of buttermilk crispy chicken breast strips, a choice of eight buttermilk pancakes or 12 Belgian waffle triangles or a basket of French Fries, plus a basket of mini Churros Bites with cupcake icing dipping sauce. Choose between honey mustard dipping sauce, IHOP sauce, or ranch dressing.

