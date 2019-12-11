Rottweiler on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 12/10/2019

The Masked Singer season 2 finale is one week away, and the Rottweiler is one of the season’s final 6 contestants.

Episode 10, which airs on Tuesday, December 10, features performances and clue packages from all 6 remaining contestants, including the Rottweiler, as well as one more elimination and unmasking. During the episode, we will get to see the Rottweiler perform another song, and hopefully get the clues we need to piece together his celebrity identity.

Here’s what we know about the Rottweiler so far, including what we learned during episode 10:

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED AS THE EPISODE AIRS.

Rottweiler on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

In one clue package, Rottweiler teased “I’ve been judged from the moment I entered the game… I’m capable of succeeding on my own, and I want it that way.” He also revealed that he didn’t start out in a “conventional” way.

The North Carolina flag was a visual clue offered earlier in the season. Another visual clue was a fantasy championship ring; he said he “touched a pigskin under the Friday night lights.”

When Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on the judges’ panel as a guest, the Rottweiler presented him with a cartoon drawing of Triumph, which the Rottweiler said he drew himself. The portrait showed that he’s not only a great singer, but a talented artist.

‘The Masked Singer’ Rottweiler Guesses

The top fan theory about the Rottweiler’s identity is that the man behind the mask is singer and former American Idol star Chris Daughtry; getting your start singing on a reality television singing competition qualifies as unconventional, especially at the time Daughtry was a contestant. The Rottweiler’s singing voice certainly resembles Daughtry, who is also a talented comic book artist.