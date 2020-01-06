AGT Champions Judges 2020 & New Cast Changes

America’s Got Talent: The Champions returns to NBC for season 2 on Monday, January 6, 2020, with Terry Crews as the show’s host and Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell serving, once again, as two of the competition’s four judges. Joining them are Heidi Klum and Alesha Dixon.

Although Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough judged season 14 alongside Mandel and Cowell, they were not asked back as judges for AGT: The Champions (you can read Heavy.com‘s full story on the controversy here).

Ahead of the season premiere, here’s what you need to know about the cast of judges:

Heidi Klum Was Not a Judge for ‘AGT’ Season 14, but Says ‘It Feels So Good to Be Back’

After 6 years judging America’s Got Talent, many fans of the show were surprised when Heidi Klum was not promoted as a judge for 2019’s season 14 (Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union replaced Klum and Mel B). As the news spread, Klum reacted on Twitter, writing “I wanted to say THANK YOU and how amazing the past six years have been while working on AGT… I love my fellow judges and our hosts and our AMAZING CREW… It’s been such an incredible experience and I will miss ALL OF YOU very much!” In a second tweet, she added “I will be watching and voting from home!”

Klum told Entertainment Tonight “It feels so good to be back and everyone has been so amazing. You know, there were welcome signs everywhere, the whole audience was chanting my name. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was going beet red. It was just really sweet. I didn’t expect it for everyone to be this welcoming.”

Ahead of the AGT: The Champions premiere, Klum took to Instagram to express her excitement. In a post, she wrote “I love this show, I love this desk, I love my @agt family and I can’t wait to get this party started!”

Alesha Dixon Is New to the ‘AGT’ Panel, but Not the World of ‘Got Talent’ Judging

While Heidi Klum is a familiar face on America’s Got Talent, this is Alesha Dixon’s first season judging for AGT. She’s not new to the franchise, however, and has served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions for eight seasons since 2012.

Although she’s the only new addition to the AGT judges’ panel this season, Dixon told Entertainment Tonight “I’m kind of learning everyone’s personalities and character traits. They’re all super easy and the blend is nice, because you never know when you put a panel together like how the chemistry is gonna be.”

Dixon rose to fame as a member of the girl group Mis-Teeq, and won BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2012. In addition to being a Got Talent judge, she is also a mom of two, a children’s book author, and the host of BBC’s The Greatest Dancer.

Tune in to America’s Got Talent: The Champions 2, Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

READ NEXT: AGT Champions 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Online