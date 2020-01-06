Hannah Brown’s Ex-Boyfriends & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts

If you watch The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, chances are you know who Hannah Brown is. The reality TV star has appeared on both shows, along with winning Dancing With the Stars in 2019. With season 24 of The Bachelor premiering tonight, January 6, there’s speculation on whether or not bachelor Peter Weber asked Brown to be on the show.

Brown and Weber have a complicated history. Weber was a contestant on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and though he didn’t win, the two may still have feelings for one another. In the promotions for the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor, Brown appears in a limo to greet Weber as if she’s a contestant this season (spoiler alert: she’s not).

When Brown took to Instagram to share her goals for 2020, she wrote that she was still hoping to find love, along with making self-care a priority and making new friends.

“LOVE. I still want it. The real kind,” she shared on her story.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Dated Colton Underwood on The Bachelor

If that toast 🥂 doesn't go well, Hannah B. might be toast. 🍞 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/KZUYPknUQb — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 12, 2019

Of course, Brown didn’t get to choose professional football player Colton Underwood as a partner. As a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor, but she did date him for the majority of that season. She was in the cast all the way until after the hometown dates, when Underwood broke it off. She placed seventh in the competition.

During the season, Brown received the first one-on-one date with Underwood, but she was notably shy and awkward throughout the date. She later posted about the date on Instagram, saying that she’s an awkward person and that’s why the date was so awkward. It led to the bachelor not knowing if he would have Brown advance.

“If Hannah can’t open up, I’m not going to be giving her a rose at the end of the night,” Underwood told the camera.

After being eliminated from the show, Brown told Entertainment Tonight that while the breakup does make her emotional, she’s okay now.

“For me, there’s been time and he wasn’t my person,” she said. “I think he’s a great guy and I want the best for him and I want the best for me too.”

In the season finale, it was announced that Brown would be the next lead of The Bachelorette. She was the first bachelorette to not have placed in the top four of the previous season of The Bachelor.

2. She Had a Few Boyfriends Before Reality TV

Prior to being featured on reality TV programs, Hannah Brown was a beauty pageant winner. She won Miss Alabama 2018 and competed in Miss USA 2018, where she was roommates with her future Bachelor castmate Caelynn Miller-Keyes. Before 2018, however, Brown had been in a couple serious-looking relationships.

According to Cosmopolitan, Brown dated a man named Austin Williams. He first pops up on her Instagram in 2016 in a beach photo accompanied by the caption “shore are glad you made it, Dubbs.” It appears that the two even visited Disneyland together, but he last showed up on her Instagram in summer 2017.

In 2013, Brown went to prom with Brandon Hall, and she seems to have dated him until 2016. There are images on her social media of the couple at a football game, another bundled up in the wilderness, and a sunset beach photo.

Prior to Hall, Brown has a few photos posted of her with a boy who no longer has an Instagram profile. These date back so far that it’s not clear if they were dating or not.

3. She is Not Dating Her DWTS Partner

After appearing on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Brown went on to compete in (and win) ABC’s other reality program Dancing With the Stars. She was partnered with Alan Bersten for the season. The couple shared so much chemistry that fans started to wonder whether the two of them were together as more than just dancing partners.

The pair have denied ever being involved in a relationship and maintain that they are just good friends with good chemistry on the dance floor. During the show, Brown stopped by The Ellen Show to clear up the rumors, saying she barely has time to shop for groceries, so she definitely does not have time to date.

Bernsten appeared on PeopleTV’s Reality Check, where he also discussed the rumors. He described the relationship they share as special, and he praised her dedication to the craft. He was then asked if there was anything more than a friendship between them, but he denied it.

“I don’t think so,” he said, laughing. “Hannah and I built such a good relationship throughout the season that we could really trust each other [… but] I think it’s just friends.”

4. She Seems to Be Currently Single

In late 2019, there were rumors that Brown was dating Tyler Cameron, the runner-up on her season of The Bachelorette, again, but these rumors were quickly debunked, with Cameron coming out to say he’s single and not dating anyone.

According to Brown’s new year’s Instagram story, she’s looking for love in 2020. Based on that post, it’s safe to say she isn’t dating anyone right now, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be dating someone new in the near future. On January 1, she also shared a new image. The caption seems to point toward her having a great 2020.

“2019, you were a crazy, beautiful, tragic, magical mess,” the reality star wrote. “But, I’m giving you a big thankful hug and letting you go. You brought me a lot of love, some pain, and so many incredible moments that I’ll forever be grateful for experiencing. You are definitely a year I’ll never forget. 2020 I’m ready for you.”

5. She Has a Type

Prior to her Bachelorette journey, Brown sat down with Ellen DeGeneres to determine her type. The two went through a game of “Who’d you rather” to determine what Brown’s type may be so she didn’t spend too much time on someone who didn’t match her type.

“I think I like people that look like they haven’t bathed, but smell like they have,” Brown told DeGeneres.

For now, it seems like Brown is okay with being single.

“I am totally okay on my own,” she told Marie Claire. “I don’t want to have to have a man to feel whole. It’s not that I need that to feel like I have a full life. No, I have a full life. Welcome into my life.”

