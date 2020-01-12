Kristen Bell’s Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kristen Bell is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. The 39-year-old has appeared on Broadway, in hit films, and has made a splash on the small screen, too.

When it comes to her personal life, Bell is notoriously private. But what do we know about her family? How many children does she have with her husband Dax Shepard?

Read on for details.

1. She Has 2 Daughters With Husband Dax Shepard

Bell has two children with Dax Shepard: Delta Bell (5), and Lincoln (6).

Fans of Bell are aware that she never posts her children’s faces on social media, and is against the paparazzi taking pics of celebrity children. In 2018, Bell picked her daughters up from preschool to find a paparazzi photographer taking pictures of her kids from across the street, according to Today.

She promptly went up to the photographer and knocked on his window. She said, “Hi, my name’s Kristen. Do you realize how much you are putting my kids at risk by photographing them at their school?”

Today reports Kristen as then telling the man, “I have confidence your mom raised you better.” He then deleted the photos.

2. Her Parents Divorced When She Was 2

Kristen’s parents divorced when she was just two. Fortunately, the split was amicable.

ESME quotes Bell as telling The New York Daily News in an interview, “I really feel close to both families because I was split pretty evenly between the two.”

In 2018, Bell sat down with Marc Maron for his podcast to discuss her childhood. She touched upon her relationship with her mother, saying, “We’re very, very different people in the way we see the world but we’re very similar in the way we handle things and that is an explosive combination.”

She continued by sharing that her mother is very religious, while Bell isn’t. “I think it’s hard for her to digest [that I’m not religious], and I don’t really like to talk about it a lot because when I’m talking about it all I feel is that I’m disappointing my mother, which is an awful feeling,” Bell said.

“Also, she lives in Michigan and there’s a different bubble out there than there is in California. I’m a lot more open about very taboo subjects in general,” she said. “I think that is just different to her.”

3. She Has Been Married to Dax Shepard for 7 Years

Kristen met husband Dax Shepard at a birth party in 2007. While one look at them may say otherwise, it wasn’t love at first sight for the couple. In fact, they broke early on in their relationship.

Speaking to PopSugar, Kristen shares that the couple dated for about three months before that breakup. She tells the outlet, “I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people… He sat me down and said, ‘I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I am still dating other people.’ And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren’t in the same place.”

Four days later, Dax called with an apology.

4. She Surprised Her Sister With a Basement Makeover in 2017

VideoVideo related to kristen bell’s kids & family: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-01-12T18:38:26-05:00

In 2017, Bell surprised her older sister, Sara, with a basement makeover.

In the video for My Houzz shown above, Bell tells the cameras, “The idea of spoiling my sister when I know how good she’s been to me,” Bell said. “It’s gonna be really fun.”

The makeover brought Sara to tears. She told her younger sibling, “Thank you is not enough.”

She added, “There isn’t one thing I would change.”

5. Her Daughter Only Recently Found out Her Parents Are Famous

VideoVideo related to kristen bell’s kids & family: 5 fast facts you need to know 2020-01-12T18:38:26-05:00

When Dax appeared on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in June, he informed Colbert that even though the girls know Bell plays Anna in Frozen, they were shocked to learn that their parents are actually ‘famous’.

Dax tells Colbert, “She goes, ‘You’re famous?’ Does mom know?”

Shepard continued, “Honey, mom’s more famous than dad.” And then their daughter responded, “Mom’s famous too?”

Dax explained that their daughters’ understand how the couple makes a living and provides for them, but the word “famous” was one they hadn’t associated with their parents.

READ NEXT: How Long Has Kristen Bell Been Married to Husband Dax Shepard?e