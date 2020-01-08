Lowery’s Seafood Restaurant Is Rescued by Gordon Ramsay

Chef Gordon Ramsay’s 24 hours to Hell and Back returns on January 7, 2020 with a visit to Lowery’s Seafood Restaurant in Tappahannock, Virginia. There, he finds two brothers at odds regarding who is in charge and a crew that doesn’t know who to look to for leadership.

The website for the restaurant says it is a place to enjoy seafood and American favorites with family and friends. It features both indoor and outdoor seating and is located in the heart of the city. The description on Yelp says diners can enjoy live music, delicious drinks and playing corn hole while listening to live music on the patio. They are open for lunch and dinner.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back sends Ramsay to failing restaurants in his 70-foot “Hell on Wheels” semi-truck that unfolds into a high-tech kitchen. He uses the truck to retrain chefs at the restaurants they visit. Prior to Ramsay entering the restaurant, a team is sent in to secretly survey the restaurant before Ramsay himself enters undercover. In the next 24 hours, Ramsay retrains staff and refreshes the menu before the restaurant relaunches. The show is in its third season.

The Restaurant Has Mixed Reviews

Lowery’s has reviews on both Yelp and Google from before and after the restaurant was rescued by Ramsay’s show.

In a lengthy review from November, user Christopher W. praises the changes made during the renovation. They say that prior to the renovation the food and service were “mediocre and overpriced,” but they decided to try the restaurant again after seeing Ramsay’s crew there. They said the food was very good and the service was good as well, specifically mentioning the peanut butter pie, NY strip steak and seafood pasta.

“My only complaints were that they use corkscrew pasta in the seafood dish, which makes eating with a fork difficult, I’d suggest linguine,” the reviewer wrote. “And that baked potato was a bit undercooked. Other than that, perfect dining experience!!!!!”

Other reviewers echo those sentiments, saying they love the new menu and several mention the “spoonbread” appetizer. Some reviews since the renovation, however, lean more toward the negative side.

“New Gordon Ramsay ‘upgrade.’ Service was ok, prices ridiculous for the serving size and the area. Food was about good but certainly not worth the price,” user Esti C. wrote. “I used to live in Montross 10 years ago and Lowerys was a heck of a lot better back then in ALL respects. I won’t be back. My prediction, they’ll be gone in another year.”

Prior to Ramsay’s upgrade, many of the Yelp reviews are three stars or less. You can check them all out here. The restaurant has 3.9 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews with 685 reviews at the time of writing. A lot of the recent reviews are positive; however, the ones that are not positive mention overpriced food.

You can view the restaurant’s menu on their Facebook page here.

Lowery’s Has Been Around Since 1938

Lowery’s is a family business that has been around since 1938, according to Fredericksburg.com news. The restaurant is operated by brothers Duby and Dave Lowery. According to the episode description, Ramsay helped the brothers come to agreements on how things in the restaurant should be handled.

“We just needed a coming together,” Duby Lowery said. “He got us to clear up who was working when, who was in charge and some other things. For a lot of reasons, we’re getting along better now.”

In a promotional video for this season, Ramsay says he had done a lot of work on families and called the season more heartfelt.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back premieres tonight, January 7, 2020 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

