How Many Times Has Jennifer Lopez Been Married?

Jennifer Lopez, who performed at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime, has been married three times. She’s slated to embark on a fourth marriage after current fiancé Alex Rodriguez proposed in March.

Two of Lopez’s marriages didn’t last more than a year. She was first married to Cuban waiter Ojani Noa in 1997. They divorced the following year. Next, she said “I do” to backup dancer Cris Judd in 2001. They split nine months later and their divorce was finalized in 2003. Her longest marriage to date was to singer Marc Anthony the two tied the knot in 2004 and share 11-year-old twins Emme and Max. After a decade together, their divorce was finalized.

Lopez Was Afraid to Be Alone

Lopez didn’t want to be alone. It’s one of the reasons she said she rushed into marriages with the wrong people. She grew up sleeping in the same bed as her sisters and was afraid to be by herself.

“I did get into relationships, sometimes the wrong ones for the wrong reasons because I didn’t like being alone,” Lopez told People magazine in December. “Now that (fear) is gone and I’m okay on my own. That was a big journey for me.”

She chalked up her earlier relationships as being impulsive. She and Judd were only engaged for a month when they married in 2001. “You fall in love when you’re younger, make impulsive decisions—and I have certainly been guilty of that and not thinking the whole thing through,” she told the magazine.

Lopez Went To Therapy To Heal From Her Relationship Choices

Lopez, 50, started going to therapy for her fear. She was finally at peace with by herself and—ironically—that’s when she fell in love with Rodriguez. “When I really figured out you don’t need anybody to complete you and you can be happy on your own, the shift happened (and) all of sudden I wasn’t alone. You do actually find that person,” she said.

While accepting an award at the Palm Springs Film Festival last month, she thanked Rodriguez for sticking by her side. “My partner in life, my love, Alex Rodriguez… he makes me feel like a winner every single day, so win. Winning! I love you,” she said.

The couple threw a Super Bowl party before her February 3 performance. Rodriguez gushed over his wife-to-be, saying the show was going to be outstanding.

“It’s gonna be an unbelievable show, I was just in the building a couple of days ago, the energy, the magic,” he told Entertainment Tonight Online. “I mean, you can just feel the importance and the magnitude of the game, but what’s really great is you’re gonna have Shakira, and obviously you’re going to have Jennifer, and there’s so many surprises that you’re going to be blown away by.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have not announced a wedding date, though she said she wants a big church wedding this time around. It’s something she’s never had. As far as Rodriguez is concerned, she can have whatever she wants.

“When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is – you do a lot of nodding,” Rodriguez said on “Strahan, Sara and Keke” in January. “I don’t know where the location is, I don’t know what I’m wearing, I don’t know when it is. I’ll just show up.”

