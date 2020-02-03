Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Singing in Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Jennifer Lopez had an extra special guest join her in singing during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show: daughter Emme Maribel Muñiz, who will turn 12 years old later this month.

Lopez dazzled the audience with a taste of some of her biggest hits, such as “Jenny from the Block,” “Get Right,” and “Waiting for Tonight.” Emme then emerged toward the end of the set, joined by a chorus of other children singers. She and her mom sang a medley of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the USA,” with Shakira jamming on the drums nearby; Lopez was briefly draped in a Puerto Rican flag as well. Check out Emme’s entire portion in the first video embedded below.

A Report Circulated the Day Before the Super Bowl That Emme Would Join Her Mother as Part of the Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez stayed tightlipped about the plan to have her daughter join her during the Super Bowl halftime show in the final days leading up to the big game. In an interview with Good Morning America on Friday, January 31, Lopez would only confirm that her twins, Emme and Maximilian, would be in attendance along with fiance Alex Rodriguez and his two daughters, Ella and Natasha. She joked to anchor Michael Strahan, “You know, Alex, he’ll be as close as he can get to that stage. Alex and all of our kids will be watching and they’ll all be in the stadium. My mother will be here.”

But reports about surprise guest performers circulated on February 1. Page Six reported that Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny would appear alongside Shakira during her 6-minute portion of the show. The celebrity site also reported that Lopez’s daughter Emme would join her on stage following a mash-up of some of Lopez’s biggest hits. Page Six did not specify where their information had been obtained or what song Emme was expected to sing.

Emme Muñiz Performed With Her Mother During the ‘It’s My Party’ Tour in 2019

Emme Maribel has been getting accustomed to performing in front of large crowds by taking the stage alongside her mother on tour. During the kickoff of Jennifer Lopez’s “It’s My Party” tour in June of 2019 in Inglewood, California, Emme emerged from below the stage in a billowing red skirt to match her mother.

In the video embedded above, Emme starts singing along to the song “Limitless” at 2:29. She and her mom finished the rest of the song as a duet. Lopez gave her daughter a big hug at the end of the song and prompted the crowd to “give it up for Emme!”

Lopez later shared the duet on her Instagram account. She wrote, “I can’t take it!” along with the hashtag “Proud Mama.” In a separate post shared on June 20, 2019, Lopez wrote, “So many gifts this bday tour is bringing me… and this is one of my favorites…. sharing the stage and singing with my lil coconut…my heart is full…she is #limitless.”

Emme Muñiz Wowed Fans With a Rendition of Alicia Keys’ Hit ‘If I Ain’t Got You’

Emme Maribel Muñiz certainly inherited both of her parents’ singing abilities. (Her father is Grammy award-winning singer Marc Anthony, whose full legal name is Marco Antonio Muñiz). Fans got their first real glimpse of Emme’s talent in May of 2019 when her rendition of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” went viral.

Jennifer Lopez first shared the clip as part of a longer behind-the-scenes video of tour preparations. In the clip, Emme danced into her mother’s rehearsal space and gave the piano player a hug. The clip then jumped ahead to the moment when Lopez asked Emme to sing Alicia Keys.

Emme’s incredible vocals wowed everyone in the room and they awarded her with enthusiastic applause. Lopez then noted, “We should have her come out and do something on tour.” Lopez added that Emme didn’t have to do it if she didn’t want to. Emme seemed a bit shy over the attention but clearly, her mother didn’t need to worry about Emme getting stage-fright!

Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Says She Used to Feel Shy About Singing In Front of People But ‘Not Anymore’

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme is already turning into a pro on the stage! Lopez posted a video to Youtube in June of 2019 titled “Making The It’s My Party Tour: It’s Emme’s Party.” In the video, Emme shared that when she was “little,” she felt shy about singing in front of people but that she has since gotten over that apprehension. She explained that singing during performances at her school helped her to get over any shyness. However, Emme admitted that getting on stage onstage with her mom was like nothing she had ever done before.

The video included footage from rehearsals, with Lopez giving Emme coaching tips as they warmed up their voices. At one point, Emme flopped down on a couch and said she didn’t want to sing at that moment, but the vocal coach can be heard explaining in the background that singing would make her feel better. Lopez adds

Emme described singing in front of 20,000 people as a “fun” experience. But she said that her least favorite aspect of performing is the time spent in the makeup room. She said that getting her hair ready is “annoying.” At the end of the video, Emme explained that the sound of the cheering audience made her feel like she had “accomplished something.”

