Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Marc Anthony Is Now Dating Jessica Lynne Harris

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony is currently dating Jessica Lynne Harris. Anthony, a prominent Latin music star, has been spending time with Harris, a model, for several months, and they have officially stepped out as a couple.

Marc Anthony, married to Jennifer Lopez for years, recently made a public debut with girlfriend Jessica Lynne Harris in December 2019, according to Hola. Harris accompanied Anthony as he opened a baseball field in Puerto Rico that had been previously damaged by Hurricane Irma and later by Hurricane Maria. Often known as “JLynne,” Anthony’s new girlfriend has been running in A-List circles for years.

The December outing with Harris was the first public event the pair attended together as a couple, but they were previously seen at a private school event for Anthony’s daughter, Emme, in September 2019. It seems fitting that their first public appearance would take place in Anthony’s home of Puerto Rico given that the nation has been the focus of his charitable and philanthropic efforts in the wake of the natural destruction to the country.

Anthony, who has been married four times, is a major name in Latin music. He has won multiple Grammy Awards and holds two Guinness World Records for his album sales. Born in 1968, he is 22 years senior to Jessica Lynne Harris, but the age difference doesn’t seem to have stopped their budding romance. Let’s take a closer look at his new romantic interest:

Jessica Lynn Was Previously Spotted With Scott Disick

Following Scott Disick’s permanent split from long-term partner and mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, he was seen spending time with J. Lynne. Harris met Disick after she relocated to Miami in 2017 in hopes of jump-starting her modeling career. TMZ leaked photos of the pair swimming together in a South Beach pool. As seen in the leaked photographs, Disick and Harris look very much the couple as they kiss and stand close to one another.

A grown man with his shit together who has an obvious crush. The most adorable 😏 — J Lynne (@iamjlynne) January 23, 2017

It's so much easier to fall in #love when he's #romantic — J Lynne (@iamjlynne) January 23, 2017

Around the time that their romance became public, Harris posted a couple of tweets likely referencing Disick. One tweet praised Disick on being romantic, and the other was jubilant about Disick’s maturity. While the pair ultimately didn’t work out, they did seem to have a genuine connection with one another!

Jessica Lynne Was Referenced On An Episode Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

During an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the storyline centered around Disick bringing a girl with him on a family trip to Costa Rica. TMZ reported the girl in question to be Jessica Lynne Harris, and just days after the Kardashians’ trip ended she and Disick were spotted hanging out together in a pool in Miami.

As many KUWTK fans can recall, the drama around Disick bringing Harris on the family trip was explosive and caused both Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner to lash out at Disick. Fans can recall Jenner yelling at Disick with, “Someone with any kind of integrity would never do something like that (bring a girl on a family trip).” In his defense, Disick said that staying in a hotel away from the rest of the Kardashian clan was lonely and that he brought Harris along with him so that he would have someone to spend time with while away from his three kids, who were staying with Kourtney during the trip.

