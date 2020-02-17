Guess Who Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Aren’t Inviting to Their Wedding

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan didn’t get invited to Katy Perry‘s wedding.

Perry and her American Idol co-stars appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 12, where she revealed the hilarious reason why she won’t be inviting her fellow judges to her and Orlando Bloom’s big day.

“I can’t afford them.” Perry quipped when Kimmel asked if she’d extended an invite to the singers. Following up to see if she’d asked Bryan and Richie to perform at the reception, Perry said, “Like I said I can’t afford them. I mean, no. I mean, look. They have a lot of work to do, you know, while I’m out getting married again,” (She was married to ex Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012) reported E! News.

About not getting invited, Bryan said, “We were in limbo. Lionel [Richie] and I, we’ve been dropping hints…” After Perry joked that the duo was on the B-list, Kimmel said, “Let’s just say don’t save the date,” according to E! News.

Here’s what we know about Katie Perry and Orlando Bloom’s wedding:

Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie Are NOT Invited to Katy Perry's Wedding

According to People, Perry said, “It’s going to be a small wedding.” Bryan shared that he and Richie have been hoping for an invitation, saying “Lionel and I, we’ve been dropping hints and solidified that.” Kimmel told him that there was “No need to drop hints anymore, you’re not invited to the wedding.” Perry refused to change her mind, saying, “Let’s just say, they are on the B list.”

Perry also spoke to Kimmel about her wedding planning process. E! News reported that Perry said, “You know what is so funny is, like, I’m actually like a, not a bridezilla. I call myself, like, a bride-chilla. I’m like, ‘I’m kinda chill.’ But I am one of those girls where I got engaged February 14 and I booked the place February 19. I take it very seriously.”

Last year, Perry and the Bloom announced that they were engaged via Instagram. Showing off her unique ruby-diamond floral ring, Katy shared a selfie of her and Orlando, writing, “Full bloom,” reported E! News.

Perry & Orlando Face Schedule Conflicts As They Plan Their Wedding

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B5IqCM8H7in/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

E! News reported that a source told them that the couple wanted to get married at the end of 2019, but had to push the event back because of their schedules.

“They wanted to get married quickly but scheduling and pulling everything together has proven to be difficult,” the source told E! News. “The wedding was supposed to be in September, then December and now early next year. They have had to move things around because Katy has grand ideas of where and how she wants things to be.”

The source also told E! News, “They have the guest list figured out and many of the details. They hope to have everything finalized soon because they are very excited about getting married.”

