Kelsey Weier’s Father: What Is the Story Behind Her Dad Drama?

Kelsey Weier, on this season of The Bachelor, has opened up a little about her family life. She has revealed that her parents are divorced, but what else do we know?

She Didn’t See Her Father for 12 Years After Her Parents Divorce

In her Miss USA video from 2017, Kelsey says, “I have a mom and a twin sister… I have a little sister.” Through teary eyes, she continues, “My mom had to raise three girls by herself. And I don’t know how she did it.”

During their one-on-one date, Peter asked Kelsey about her family. She shared, “I am the way I am for a reason…” She explains that her parents divorced when she was in the 7th grade.

“When my parents got a divorce, I found out before my mom did. I came home from basketball practice and there was a letter written on the counter with my dad’s wedding ring. So I didn’t see him for twelve years… He moved to Mexico and started his own life. He has his whole family…”

Kelsey explains that her parents’ divorce is where she got her tough exterior and protective shell from.

She’s Extremely Close With Her Mother & Sisters

Head to Instagram, and it’s very clear that Kelsey is close with her mother and sisters. In her Miss USA Video, she says of her mom, “I have so much love and appreciation and respect for her and she has taught me how to be a strong and independent woman. I would not be the woman I am without her today.”

Kelsey’s twin sister is named Kayla and their younger sister is Kalason. Most of her IG photos show the three sisters hanging out around Iowa.

Head to Kalason’s Instagram page and you’ll learn that she is extremely supportive of her sisters, as well.

When Kelsey isn’t spending time with her family, she is a professional clothier at Tom James. Her LinkedIn reveals she has worked there since September 2017, which is about when her reign as Miss Iowa ended. Her Miss USA bio reads, “In 2013, Kelsey graduated early from The Salon Professional Academy in Iowa City, Iowa. For the past four years, Kelsey Anne Weier has been a full-time professional color and extensions specialist at Rick Mosley Hair.”

In a separate Miss USA interview, Kelsey is asked about the person she most admires. She says, “Sonja Heying. Before attending Cosmetology School I took two years off to nanny. My nanny experience was different then most because the mom was home with me. Sonja needed all the help she could get since she had four boys!”

She may have made a name for herself with Champagne-Gate, but Weier has certainly proven to be a frontrunner on the show this season. But will she win Peter Weber’s heart in the end?

