Mouse on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, the mouse will take to the stage for the first time on The Masked Singer.

Even though she hasn’t performed yet, fans are positive they’ve uncovered the identity of the mouse.

Read on to find out what we know.

1. Many Fans Are Convinced Its Paris Hilton

The theory that the masked mouse is Paris Hilton surfaced after a promo video for Season 3 was released. In the video, the mouse is wearing Ugg boots, shows off a lot of pink, and even carries a chihuahua.

Talent Recap recently published an article in which they write that they’re convinced Hilton is one of the contestants this season.

Referring to her Ugg boots, they write, “Anyone who’s grown up in the early 2000’s remembers the UGG boots that would go with any outfit possible combo. Paris Hilton was one of the first fashionistas to start the UGG trend as she was ofter seen wearing them.”

The outlet has also referred to a Tweet from October 2018 of Hilton posing with a mouse filter. She captioned the pic, “I’m a mouse, duh!”

2. The Mouse Lives in Beverly Hills at Mansion #3340

The mouse has come with her fair share of clues, even though she has yet to perform on the show.

As Woman’s Day points out, we know the following facts about the mouse: she lives at Beverly Hills mansion number 3340, she owns a chihuahua that wears a tutu, and she has a sparkly gold gate buzzer.

Fans of the Paris Hilton theory point out that Hilton’s address is 3340 Clarendon Avenue in Beverly Hills.

Those who aren’t convinced the mouse is Paris Hilton have argued that The Masked Singer wouldn’t make it that obvious. They’ve suggested that it could be Kylie Minogue, the Australian singer. 3340, Woman’s Day reports, is the postal code of Minogue’s homeland in Australia.

3. There Are Bigger Stars This Go Around

This year, there are bigger celebrities onboard The Masked Singer train.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter recently, showrunner Izzie Pick-Ibarra shared, “It’s opened up a lot of much bigger names to us than maybe we would have had if it was just a regular premiere. People understand that that’s a great platform for them… We have the most amazing reveal in our premiere — like really amazing. It’s really exciting.”

On top of that, new guest judges will make their appearance on the show, including Jamie Foxx, Jason Biggs, and Leah Remini.

Ibarra tells THR, “We want people who are funny and people who have a good knowledge of pop culture and can actually play the game… So those are the lenses that we go through, basically. We’ve got real mixture of people.”

4. Reddit Fans Think the Mouse Could Be a Man

If you cruise through the popular subreddits about The Masked Singer, many people think the mouse is a guy. Specifically, some fans think it’s makeup artist Jeffree Star.

Your Tango writes of the Star guess, “Not a totally outlandish guess; after all, before he was known for his makeup line, Star had a career in music and he’s a fan of all things bright, pink, and sparkly, so finding out that he was the one in those pink sweatpants and Uggs wouldn’t be the most shocking reveal ever, either.”

On Instagram, some have posited the person behind the mask could be Ashley Tisdale, who played Sharpay Evans in High School Musical, explaining the overload with the color pink.

5. This Season Will Be Formatted Differently

This season will run differently than the last two. The show will now feature three mini-groups that will compete to be part of the Super Nine.

Fox reality chief Rob Wade tells THR, “We realized that people want the guessing game, and they also want to follow the story across the season. They don’t want to be bombarded with too many characters so they can’t follow who’s who… So we got 18 celebrities, but we’re doing it in three groups of six. You basically start on group A and you have six perform, one’s revealed. The next week five perform, one’s revealed. Next week four perform, one’s revealed. So you’re left with three in that group and then they move on to the Super Nine. Then the next week you start again with a new six, repeat that, so every three weeks you’ll have a new batch of people.”

Be sure to tune in to the show tonight at 8pm ET/PT on Fox to learn more about the mouse on The Masked Singer.

READ NEXT: Who Made It Through on ‘The Masked Singer’? 2/12/2020