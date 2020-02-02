Where & When Can You Buy ‘Pickle Rick’ Pringles? Top Clues

Pringles is airing a Rick and Morty ad during the Super Bowl today, and it looks like a mini-episode all on its own. But as many fans will be wondering: just when and where can you buy Pickle Rick flavored Pringles?

The Pickle Rick Flavor Is Available in Stores Nationwide

A representative from Pringles told Heavy today that the Pickle Rick flavored chips are now available for purchase. They told Heavy: “They are at stores nationwide while supplies last.” Meanwhile, some other sources have said the coveted flavor was already available at a few stores even before the Super Bowl today.

Here’s what the displayer will look like in some stores where Pickle Rick chips are sold.

Pringles announced in December that Pickle Rick flavored chips would be released right around the time of the Super Bowl. Pringles said back on December 11 that it would be released on February 2, which is Super Bowl day (and today.) The representative from Pringles confirmed this with Heavy.

But just where are they? It looks like they are on their way to stores, if they aren’t already there. Check out this video showing them below.

Soon you will know what Pickle Rick tastes like. @Pringles #ad pic.twitter.com/IC7Bxg3AUU — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) February 2, 2020

Heavy checked online just before the Super Bowl and found a hint in an Instacart listing. Instacart lists “Pringles Potato Crisps Chips Screamin’ Dill Pickle,” which is a regular flavor that you can purchase. But within that listing is a photo of the Special Edition Pickle Rick chip.

You can see the listing for yourself here. Now, considering that the listing is for the Screamin’ Dill Pickle flavor and one of the photos just shows Pickle Rick, I really don’t know if you’d end up with the Pickle Rick flavor if you tried to order it. But it seems to indicate that once it’s available, you’ll be able to pick it up at a lot of different grocery stores, including HEB and even through online services like Instacart. If you’re ordering groceries online, rather than ordering this and hoping to get the Pickle Rick flavor, I’d suggest putting in a note asking your shopper for a couple cans of Pickle Rick Pringles if they are available. Most services like Instacart or Shipt let you make a special request when you put in your order.

Also, it looks like some people might be buying the Screaming Dill flavor in hopes that it will be Pickle Rick.

Pringles currently has a Rick and Morty Pickle Rick promotion page here. It just reads: “Available for a limited time only, much like Pickle Rick himself.” The Where to Buy page, however, doesn’t currently include the Pickle Rick flavor in the dropdown menu just before the Super Bowl. (Heavy will update this story if that changes.) It’s worth noting that the Screamin’ Dill Pickle version is only listed as available through Amazon, Walmart, and Instacart. The Walmart listing does not include a Pickle Rick photo at this time, and neither does the Amazon listing.

If you want to be among the first to know when the Pickle Rick flavor is available and where, I’d say go to Pringles’ page here and then click on “Where to Buy.” At some point the Pickle Rick version should be listed in that menu. You can also follow Pringles on social media to stay updated, including on Facebook and Twitter.

Some people got to try the Pickle Rick flavor early. On Instagram, @mnmtwinz wrote: “The pickle flavor is very intense which we are fans of. Would go great with a cheese burger! In fact, there are Cheeseburger flavored Pringles available in some regions.”

In the meantime, enjoy this Pringles Rick and Morty ad that ran during the Super Bowl.

Rick and Morty x Pringles – 2020 Big Game Commercial [AD]Stack Pringles. Make endless new flavors. Stack Pringles. Make endless new flavors. Stack Pringles. Make endless new flavors. This is not an ad. [ad] SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim 2020-01-28T13:51:54.000Z

In my opinion, this is one of the better ads because it looks a lot like a mini-episode and leaves on a cliffhanger. Will there be a conclusion to this Rick and Morty adventure? Where’s Morty? Is there any place we can go to find out what happens next or is it just going to end here? I love this commercial, to be honest.

