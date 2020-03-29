‘American Idol’ 2020 Contestants List: Top 40 Perform for Top 20 Spots

On American Idol season 18 episode 9, the 2020 season’s Top 40 perform in a two-part, pre-recorded phase of competition, set in Hawaii. The first part, featuring the Top 40’s performances, airs on Sunday, March 29. The Top 20 results air the following week, on April 5.

Here are the Top 40 contestants competing for a place in American Idol season 18’s Top 20:

Aliana Jester

19-year-old Aliana Jester is from Tampa, Florida. She auditioned for American Idol and America’s Got Talent in the past, and while she didn’t advance then, she has stood out as a frontrunner on season 18 of American Idol.

Amber Fiedler

When Amber Fielder audition for American Idol season 18, she was 9 months pregnant. After her audition episode aired, she informed curious fans that “Nora was born happy and healthy. It was the most beautiful experience to be a part of. To watch the adoptive mom hold her when she came out. I knew in that moment, it was the right thing.”

Amelia Joyce

23-year-old Amelia Joyce is a Michigan native who says she is a “third-generation musician and performer.”

Arthur Gunn

After episode 8 aired and it was revealed that Arthur Gunn had a spot in the Top 40, he wrote in an Instagram post “Thank you all of you for tuning in on the solo round of Hollywood week… i have been pleased to see all your support & love..i appreciate you all…Now, Be ready to tune in on coming weekend for the grand surprises from Hawaii..”

Bilaal Avaz

In spite of not being allowed to listen to music growing up, 19-year-old Bilaal Avaz has stunned the judges with his performances, earning his place as a Top 40 contestant.

Cameron Havens

Singer-songwriter Cameron Havens is from Haslet, Texas.

Camryn Leigh Smith

Before becoming a Top 40 contestant on American Idol, Atlanta teen Camryn Leigh Smith was sharing her music and developing a following on Spotify and Youtube.

Cyniah Elise

Cyniah Elise impressed during Hollywood week with a performance of “All I Ask” by Adele. The young talent is only 17 years old.

Demi Rae

Demi Rae, whose father is a dance instructor, grew up with a love of music. One of her goals, when she was only 9 years old, was to be a contestant on American Idol.

Devon Alexander

23-year-old singer-songwriter Devon Alexander is from California.

DeWayne Crocker Jr.

In 2015, years before he became an American Idol top 40 contestant, the Pensacola News Journal reported that DeWayne Crocker Jr. won BET’s “Sunday Best: Race to the Stage” competition.

Dillon James

Dillon James, a Bakersfield, California native, is also an actor. He appeared in the Lifetime movie A Country Christmas, starring Dolly Parton.

Faith Becnel

When Faith Becnel from Louisiana made it into the Top 40, she celebrated on Instagram, writing “TOP 40 & HAWAII?! OMGGGGGG God is GREAT!!”

Francisco Martin

Singer-songwriter Francisco Martin is also a college student, studying pre-law.

Franklin Boone

Franklin Boone, from Durham, North Carolina, was compared to American Idol runner-up and legend Alejandro Aranda after his audition. Katy Perry told him he had a real shot at winning the whole season.

Geena Fontanella

Ahead of her episode 9 performance, Geena wrote on Instagram “Slowly but surely getting ready for the biggest show of my life. Any idea what I’m gonna sing?”

Grace Leer

Grace Leer is a country music artist from Nashville, Tennessee.

Grace Lundy

17-year-old Grace Lundy began establishing herself as a musician before joining the cast of American Idol season 18. In a 2019 interview with Daily Nebraskan, she spoke of her growth as a songwriter, saying “It’s a lot more down-to-earth than it used to be. When I first started writing, it was a bit more cliche and now it’s more of ‘what am I feeling?’ So I kind of try to put more of myself into it. Whatever I’m going through in that day, month, week, whatever, that’s what I’m going to write about.”

Jeb Vonderbruegge

Jeb Vonderbruegge won Gulf Coast Idol before becoming a Top 40 contestant on American Idol.

Jonny West

Johnny West auditioned alongside his girlfriend Margie Mays, who did not make it to the Top 40 of American Idol season 18 but continues to support her boyfriend and his Idol journey on social media.

Jordan Jones

Jordan Jones gained attention during his Idol audition not only for his talent, but because he proposed to his girlfriend in front of the judges.

Jovin Webb

Jovin Webb is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Just Sam

Just Sam, aka Samantha Diaz, developing her singing and performance skills singing in the New York City subway system.

Kimmy Gabriela

17-year-old Kimmy Gabriela from Lakeland, Florida rose to social media popularity before Idol by sharing videos of her singing on Instagram for her 100,000 followers.

Lauren Mascitti

Lauren Mascitti performed an original song during Hollywood week, securing her place in the Top 40.

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Lauren Spencer-Smith is from Canada; she went viral for her rendition of “Always Remember Us This Way” before becoming an Idol contestant.

Louis Knight

Louis Knight sang “Hold Me While You Wait” during Hollywood week, bringing his mom to tears.

Makayla Brownlee

Makayla Brownlee, who is only 17 years old, had a scary experience in the midst of the excitement of the competition when she suffered a seizure on stage.

Makayla Phillips

Makayla Phillips is an America’s Got Talent alum, so she headed into American Idol with reality television competition experience.

Natalie Jane

Before her American Idol episode 9 performance aired, Natalie Jane shared her excitement on Instagram, writing “Nothing gets better than spending a week at @disneyaulani Resort and Spa in Oahu, Hawaii with American Idol!!!”

Nick Merico

Nick Merico first auditioned for American Idol in season 17, and returned for another shot for season 18.

Olivia Ximenes

During Olivia Ximenes’s audition, Katy Perry compared her to a young Brandy.

Perrin York

Perrin York, from Denver, Colorado, graduated from Scripps College in 2018.

Robert Taylor

Before becoming a Top 40 contestant on American Idol, Robert Taylor was a door-to-door salesman.

Shannon Gibbons

21-year-old Shannon Gibbons is from Long Island.

Sophia Wackerman

On Instagram, Top 40 contestant Sophia Wackerman called the Hawaii phase of the American Idol competition “one of the best weeks of [her] life.”

Travis Finlay

Travis Finlay first auditioned for American Idol during season 14 auditions. He returned successfully in season 18.

