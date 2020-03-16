Blake Shelton’s ‘The Voice’ Team 2020: Contestants So Far 3/16

Team Blake Shelton on The Voice 2020 consists of eight contestants so far, which ties him with Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas’ teams respectively. Team Blake currently includes the following artists: Todd Tilghman, Todd Michael Hall, Levi Watkins, Toneisha Harris, Joei Fulco, Jamal Corrie, Jacob Daniel Murphy and Jon Mullins.

NBC’s description of the new episode, titled “Blind Auditions Part 5,” reads, “Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton vie to discover and coach the next singing phenomenon on the fifth and final night of blind auditions … The vocalists compete to be selected by one of the coaches and fight for a chance to be named ‘The Voice.’”

Knowing how competitive Shelton is, we expect Team Blake to grow even more after the March 16 episode airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back for updates. Keep reading for a rundown of Team Blake 2020:

Team Blake Has Eight Talented Individuals Vying For a Record Deal & Cash Prize of $100,000

Team Blake‘s group consists of eight impressive, talented individuals: he scooped up four contestants during the first two nights of blind auditions, including Todd Tilghman, Todd Michael Hall, Levi Watkins and Toneisha Harris, followed by Joei Fulco and Jamal Corrie during Round 3. Finally, last week’s March 9 episode saw Shelton snag two more artists – Jacob Daniel Murphy and Jon Mullins. You can read more about each of the contestants here.

Since the March 16 episode of the show is the final round of blind auditions, we expect the judges to take the auditions seriously with the last group of contestants. Viewers can also expect some growing rivalries between the four judges as they continue building their teams with hopeful contestants vying for a record deal and a cash prize of $100,000.

As mentioned above, Heavy will update this post as the teams continue to grow.

Check Out Team Kelly, Team Legend & Team Nick Below

Team Kelly and Nick are tied with eight contestants and Team Legend is trailing with seven artists as of Monday, March 16. We will update the teams shortly after the new episode airs, so be sure to check back to see who else makes it through the final night of blind auditions. You can click on the links below for more information on each of the teams.

Team Kelly:

Tayler Green, 27

Megan Danielle, 17

Chelle, 18

Sarah Collins, 18

Samantha Howell, 19

Anaya Cheyenne, 16

Jules, 15

Mandi Thomas, 33

Team Nick:

Tate Brusa, 16

Joanna Serenko, 18

Arei Moon, 28

Samuel Wilko, 39

Allegra Miles, 16

Jacob Miller, 29

Michael Williams, 18

Roderick Chambers, 38

Team Legend:

Nelson Cade III, 27

Darius Lyles, 30

Zach Day, 25

CammWess, 21

Thunderstorm Artis, 23

Zan Fiskum, 22

Mike Jerel, 31

The description for next week’s March 23 episode reads, “The ‘Battle Rounds’ begin, and the coaches enlist music industry powerhouses Jonas Brothers (Team Nick), Dua Lipa (Team Kelly), Ella Mai (Team Legend) and Bebe Rexha (Team Blake) to prepare their artists for a dueling duet. After the vocal face-off, each coach must choose which artist from their team is the strongest to move forward to the ‘Knockout Rounds.’ Each coach has one steal and in a new twist, one save, that will enter their saved artist into a Four-Way Knockout.”

New episodes of The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. You can find more coverage on The Voice here.

