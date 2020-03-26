Ozark Season 3 Cast Spoilers, Premiere Date & Schedule

Ozark Season 3 premieres on Netflix this Friday, March 27 at 3:01 a.m. ET/2:01 a.m. CT. Most of the original cast will be returning for Season 3, including Jason Bateman (Martin “Marty” Byrde), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth “Ruthie” Langmore), Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), and Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde).

Newcomers include actress Madison Thompson, who plays Helen’s (Janet McTeer) teenage daughter Erin, as well as former Marvel TV stars Tom Pelphrey and Jessica Frances Dukes. Both McTeer and Lisa Emery’s characters have also been bumped up to series regulars this season.

Fans will get 10 new episodes of Ozark to binge after Season 3 becomes available on the streaming service; each episode runs about an hour in length. Keep reading for a rundown on the Ozark Season 3 schedule:

Season 3 Has 10 New Episodes, Which all Drop on the Same Day (March 27)

Season 3 will consist of 10 new episodes, which will all be released at once when Netflix airs the new season. You can check out the episode titles and descriptions of all 10 episodes below, courtesy of IMDb:

EPISODE 3.1, BOSS FIGHT: “Marty is pressured to move money ahead of schedule, Wendy pitches a high-stakes plan, Wyatt lives the good life, and Ruth butts heads in the casino.”

EPISODE 3.2, CIVIL UNION: “Wendy asks Helen – not Marty – to help close a deal, the Byrdes get a new houseguest, and business goes boom aboard a rival casino.”

EPISODE 3.3, IT CAME FROM MICHOACA: “The FBI dives into the casino’s finances, Wendy’s dreams take a dark turn, and Marty worries that the writing may be on the wall.”

EPISODE 3.4 KEVIN CRONIN WAS HERE: “As Wendy, Helen and Ruth strive to keep the business humming, Navarro plays mind games with Marty, who worries he’ll never see his family again.”

EPISODE 3.5, SU CASE ES MI CASA: “Maya steps up her bid to turn Marty, whose eerily calm demeanor has Wendy worried. The Byrdes buy a horse farm on behalf of Navarro.”

EPISODE 3.6, WARTIME: “Marty and Wendy tell each other how they really feel, Ruth confronts Wyatt, Darlene lets her ambitions be known, and Ben’s past comes into focus.”

EPISODE 3.7, ALL IN: “The FBI questions Ruth, tensions between Cosgrove and Marty hit a new high, Sue takes on a new patient, and Wendy recruits for her foundation.”

EPISODE 3.8, BFF: “Ruth isn’t happy about Marty and Wendy’s plan to bury the hatchet with Frank Jr. The Byrdes make a difficult decision about Ben. Maya is reprimanded.”

EPISODE 3.9, FIRE PINK: “Ben’s confrontation with Helen and Erin sends the Byrdes into crisis mode. Meanwhile, Sam’s concerns about the FBI inspire little sympathy.”

EPISODE 3.10, IN CASE OF EMERGENCY: “While Wendy battles personal demons, Marty struggles to keep their lives from falling apart. Darlene does Ruth a favor.”

The New Season Takes Place Six Months Later

According to Netflix’s official synopsis of the new season, “It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

