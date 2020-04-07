’90 Day Fiance’: Deavan Says She’s ‘Feeling Alone’ in Cryptic Instagram Update

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg said she was “feeling alone” on Monday and said she should move to Hawaii. The statement was posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, days after she alleged she was physically abused by her ex-boyfriend.

“Feeling alone in this journey on all sides. I should just move to Hawaii,” she wrote. Heavy.com reached out to Deavan for further comment but didn’t immediately hear back.

The model didn’t add further information. After her cryptic message, she shared updates about other reality TV stars.

According to Daily Soap Dish, it’s not the first time Deavan has talked about wanting to return back to America. While she loves Jihoon, she misses her home. The publication added that if she were to stay in Korea for the rest of her life, she would always feel lonely.

On April 5, she answered questions from fans, and said not having anyone to talk to in Korea is the hardest part. “I want to move back to America. I love Korea. But I really miss America. I think if I stay in Korea I will always feel lost and alone,” she wrote, as noted by Soap Dirt. “And that’s something I don’t want.”

She said the hardest thing was “not having anyone to talk to. I don’t really have friends. I can’t remember the last time I had a deep conversation. It can be super lonely.”

Deavan Shares Alleged Abuse Story

Days earlier, Deavan asked fans to stop “attacking” her mom. People were reacting to a YouTube video where Deavan alleged she was abused by the father of her daughter.

“Hey, everyone. I posted a video yesterday about my abuse story. And people are attacking my mom,” Deavan, 23, wrote on April 4. “My mom didn’t know the level of abuse until I left. And she did everything in her power to try and get me to leave my abuser. So please stop messaging her and sending her hate.”

“Bullying is not the answer,” she continued. “It makes you no better than the abuser. So let’s only send love.”

The video, which now has more than 82,000 views, was demonetized because Deavan was discussing domestic violence. It wouldn’t be promoted by YouTube, but Deavan asked people to share it to spread awareness. “Please share this video so more people can hear it and get help,” she wrote.

There weren’t any “red flags” at the beginning of their relationship. “He just seemed super genuine,” she said about when they first started dating. “He was super nice.” He was 18 and she was 17 at the time and they moved into an apartment together with another friend.

She recalled one of their first serious fights. “I had my laptop pulled up and an ex-boyfriend of mine, who happens to be a friend as well, he had messaged me and he was asking about Tom and how we were doing. I said, ‘Oh, we’re doing great. Thanks for asking.’ Tom kind of got jealous,” Deavan said. “This is the first warning sign I kind of noticed.”

They weren’t able to afford the rent in their shared apartment for long and Deavan moved back home. The alleged abuse escalated. It wasn’t until Deavan found out she was pregnant that she decided to end the relationship.

“It was one of those things where it’s like, I can get an abortion and stay with him, or I can leave him and have this baby,” she said. “Those were my options. Because if I was going to stay with him, I wasn’t going to have this baby and I knew that but I really wanted this baby and I didn’t want him anymore.”

Deavan Talks About Dating in the Modeling World

In her most recent video, Deavan shared a makeup tutorial to her YouTube page, which boasts more than 41,000 subscribers. While doing her makeup, she also discussed what it’s like to date in the modeling world. She told a story about dating a model named “Nate” and how he was using her and her friends to get ahead in the modeling world. Coincidentally, she shared, this person led to the person that is the father of her oldest daughter.

The reality TV star has been a model since she was 16 and continued to model after she had her first child. The 90 Day Fiance star said he hasn’t been modeling since the birth of her second child.

Currently, Deavan lives in South Korea with husband Jihoon Lee and their two children, Drascilla (who Deavan had from a previous relationship) and Taeyang Scuti Lee, who the couple welcomed. Rumors swirled the duo would appear on a second season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, which would be filmed in South Korea, but TLC did not confirm the report.

Please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse. All calls are confidential.

READ NEXT: ’90 Day Fiance’: Deavan Clegg Says People Are ‘Attacking’ Her Mom