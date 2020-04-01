April Fools’ Day 2020: Top Funny Memes for Today

It’s April Fools’ Day and everything’s looking very different while we’re dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. Here’s a look at some of the best memes for April Fools’ Day 2020.

Some memes are trying to keep things lighthearted even during a pandemic. In fact, maybe this should just be National Memes Day instead of April Fools’ Day.

Bro, people are arguing if we should cancel April Fools Day, just make it National Meme Day. Then we could send memes to one and other without any of the harm. #AprilFoolsDay — Kaden Nay (@NayNay2022) March 31, 2020

Share a lighthearted meme saying farewell to March if you want to avoid April Fools’ memes altogether.

I hope when we wake up tomorrow, this pandemic is a part of April Fools. What a March it was!!! It has been an era! BG from internet, meme created by me. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/fMDjjQ8w4q — Jesselle Santos (@HeartofJess) March 31, 2020

Some of the memes today are pretty dark.

But there are some lighthearted memes too. For example, some people are suggesting searching for Bing on Google to make it the most-searched-for word of the day.

Or just share this meme about being scared about what people are going to say on April Fools’ Day. Let’s hope people keep it tasteful.

Prepare yourself for the Coronavirus April fools memes pic.twitter.com/skbMB3Q3Iy — J🍩ey Bag 🍩f D🍩nuts 🍩 (@joeybagovdonuts) March 27, 2020

Just keep it lighthearted today.

A cat meme is always fun.

Just make sure your jokes aren’t in poor taste, OK?

Interestingly, the exact origins of April Fools’ Day still remain a mystery, according to History.com. Some think it started around 1582 when the Julian calendar was switched to the Gregorian calendar. So people who were celebrating the new year on the wrong date were the subject of a lot of jokes. Rome also had a festival called Hilaria, where people dressed up in disguises at the end of March. So a lot of different traditions might have culminated into what we know as April Fools’ Day today.

5 years ago, today, Taylor Swift tweeted to "TRUST NO ONE" during #AprilFools Day. pic.twitter.com/hZXREopjjx — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) March 31, 2020

A good rule of thumb is just not to trust anything you read or see online.

Tiger King Is a Good April Fools’ Meme

If you’re looking for a safe April Fools’ meme today, why not try memes about the Netflix documentary Tiger King. Those are pretty safe.

Warning: This section will have some Tiger King spoilers.

#AprilFools I got nothing. Nothing is crazier than real life right now. What would you have guessed if someone showed you this meme one year ago and asked you what it meant? pic.twitter.com/62TLXIVgqs — Deenie ☕🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@deenieshats) March 31, 2020

Or just share Tiger King memes instead of April Fools’ and forget April Fools’ altogether. That would be the more enjoyable choice for a lot of people.

The most relatable part of Tiger King pic.twitter.com/J4Om91O7fa — Nico Correia (@notn1co) March 30, 2020

Or how about this moment?

*Employee gets her arm ripped off by a tiger* Joe Exotic:#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/SVbAH3ISvH — Elysia Nocida (@elysianocida) March 31, 2020

And this is really true.

You know #TigerKing has a crazy cast of characters when the DRUG LORD who SMUGGLED COCAINE IN SNAKES only makes a brief cameo. pic.twitter.com/WHqVUHlw7H — Brennen® (@brennencharles) March 31, 2020

Me trying to figure out what Carol Baskin does differently than Joe Exotic #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/vkdXIerYJ4 — Ahki Zaki 🏁 (@Moparis__) March 31, 2020

So let me get this right, this woman Carole is fighting against tigers etc being held captive in cages but also keeps all the ones she saves in cages? #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/BdcaRWYGS8 — ℝ𝕖𝕓𝕖𝕔𝕔𝕒✨ (@RebeccaSkeltonX) April 1, 2020

Half of the Tiger King memes are about Carole Baskin and not Joe Exotic.

This is how I’m going to greet everyone on Zoom from now on. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/cNRQxoh5bI — Kate 🦢⚓️❤️ (@Kateseptember) March 31, 2020

Here’s another fun meme.

If you haven’t watched Tiger King yet, just watch that instead of trying to find the perfect April Fools’ meme.

Alright, here we go……ready to see what all the talk is about 🤷🏻‍♂️#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/O8Ff1L0uEw — Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) March 31, 2020

Be Mindful of What’s Going on in the World When You Make Your Jokes Today

Remember, when you’re sharing memes and playing jokes today, try to demonstrate proper “etiquette” so to speak. Keep in mind that some people are sick, lost loved ones to the virus, or may have loved ones who are sick right now. So don’t make light of any of that. Here’s a handy guide by a Redditor explaining what’s OK and what’s not.

When planning pranks today, don’t pretend you or someone you know is sick. Don’t spread any misinformation about fake cures, vaccines, or antidotes. Avoid any fake jokes about places that may sell items that are really hard to get right now, like toilet paper or hand sanitizer. Remember to keep things lighthearted.

