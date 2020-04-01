Dee & Rogan From ‘The Challenge’: Are They Still Together?

On the last season of MTV’s The Challenge, War of the Worlds 2, Dee Nguyen and Rogan O’Connor had a relationship on the show. However, the romance appeared to be one-sided, with Dee falling for Rogan while he appeared more indifferent.

Sparks flew between the two early on, and Dee ended up confessing on camera that she was falling in love with Rogan. On the other side, Rogan was getting second thoughts about wanting Dee on his team for a final.

He said to his teammates: “Despite my feelings, and despite really liking the girl… there’s only so much you can do for someone. I’m not gonna f**king drag someone to the final and have to drag her over the finish line… Feelings aside, I think it’s time to cut Dee. I just want to get rid of our weakest player… it’s time to be cutthroat.”

Even though he didn’t go through with betraying Dee, she found out about his plan and broke down. In an emotional moment, she said “This hurts, because I thought my friends were loyal to me and had my back the whole entire time. You guys have broken my trust…you’ve broken my heart.”

The two ended up winning the entire season alongside teammates Jordan Wiseley and CT Tamburello, but their relationship seems to have ended on the show.

At the Reunion, a Clip Was Aired Showing a Discussion Between Rogan & Paulie About Dee

A deleted scene was shown during the War of the Worlds 2 reunion, in which Paulie asked Rogan what was going on between him and Dee. Rogan answered “I’m bored. Bro, I just come out of like, a three-and-a-half-year relationship. So I come here to have fun. I was like, I’m gonna come here, I’m single. I’m gonna do bits here, I’m gonna do bits there.”

Dee got emotional at the reunion seeing the clip, telling Rogan and Paulie “I’m loyal to a fault, and I rode with you guys, and to see you guys talk about me behind my back like that, that f***ing sucks.” Dee also said, “Rule number one in life: don’t fall in love with a stripper,” referring to Rogan’s background as a stripper.

VideoVideo related to dee & rogan from ‘the challenge’: are they still together? 2020-04-01T19:01:18-04:00

At the end of the reunion, Dee said to the cameras that she and Rogan are still friends and she would always have his back. Fans will have to wait and see what happens between the two in The Challenge: Total Madness this season.

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Tori Deal Dishes on ‘The Challenge: Total Madness’