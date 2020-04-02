Ellis Marsalis Dead: Legendary New Orleans’ Pianist Dies at 85

Legendary pianist Ellis Marsalis passed away on April 1, 2020. He was 85.

The tragic news of his passing was confirmed by WDSU reporter Gina Swanson, who received the information from the director of the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music. A cause of death was not immediately revealed. However, the jazz master had been hospitalized and tested for coronavirus, but he had not received the results prior to his death, a family member told WWL-TV anchor Eric Paulsen.

Following the news of his passing, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the world lost “a legend” today. “He was the prototype of what we mean when we talk about New Orleans jazz, Cantrell said. “The love and the prayers of all of our people go out to his family, and to all of those whose lives he touched. He was a teacher, a father, and an icon — and words aren’t sufficient to describe the art, the joy and the wonder he showed the world. This loss cuts us deeply. May we wrap his family in our love and our gratitude, and may we honor his memory by coming together in spirit — even as the outbreak keeps us apart, for a time.”

Four of Marsalis’ sons, Branford, a saxophonist, Wynton, a trumpeter, Delfeayo, a trombonist, and Jason Marsalis, a drummer, all followed in his footsteps, and become famous jazz musicians in their own right. He had two more sons, Elli III, and Mboya, but they didn’t catch the music bug.

His wife, Dolores Ferdinand Marsalis, and mother of all six boys preceded the pianist in death. After suffering from pancreatic cancer, she passed away at age 80 on July 18, 2017. The couple met in New Orleans at a Dinah Washington concert at Lincoln Beach in 1956. Following her death, Marsalis recalled, “She really liked music. I didn’t know many girls who liked jazz at that time.”

After 30 Years, Marsalis Retired From His Weekly Show On Frenchman Street In December 2019

After three decades of performing at Snug Harbor in New Orleans every Friday, Marsalis announced that at age 85, it was too exhausting to play his 75-minute sets back to back. The final two shows on December 27, 2019, were completely sold out.

Marsalis was not completely retiring, however, he promised to still perform at the club as a “special guest,” with fellow musicians joining him for a 35-minute set instead.

He had upcoming tour dates in New York City on September 3rd to September 6th to perform at the Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola.

Marsalis Was World Renowned Instructor & Mentor to Harry Connick Jr.

Not only could Marsalis play the piano, but he was also a heralded teacher. Born on November 14, 1934, he started studying music when he was 11 years old. He studied at Dillard University in New Orleans as a clarinet major and graduated with a BFA in 1955.

While serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was stationed in California, Marsalis fine-tuned his piano skills. After marrying Dolores, and having four of their children, they moved to Breux Bridge in Louisiana, where Marsalis started his career as a teacher, becoming the choral director at Carver High School.

Later on, Marsalis earned his Masters at Loyola University, and following graduation, he was hired to teach at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts high school. He taught there for 12 years as the instrumental music instructor with a Jazz studies focus.

In 1986, Marsalis become the Commonwealth Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, and 1989, received an Honorary Doctorate degree from Dillard. A few of his students who went on to become wildly successful musicians include Terence Blanchard, a trumpeter and composer, pianist and vocalist Harry Connick Jr., saxophonists Donald Harrison and Victor Goines, and bassist Reginald Veal.

Tributes To The Legendary Musician Filled Social Media From John Legend & More

While Marsalis recorded over 20 albums during his lifetime, his focus was never becoming a household name, it was passing on the art of jazz to his students. On December 7, 2002, he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, and The Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans is named after him. In 2011, Marsalis and his four musician sons all received the NEA Jazz Masters Award.

Sending love to the Marsalis family. Condolences to them and all of those who loved Ellis Marsalis. — John Legend (@johnlegend) April 2, 2020

And yet more: Ellis Marsalis, super-talented New Orleans piano master and sire of a flock of major musical talents, has passed. RIP. — Harry Shearer (@theharryshearer) April 2, 2020

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, jazz pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis, patriarch of the legendary Marsalis family. He was 85. #RIP pic.twitter.com/xmK448VBhS — New Orleans Jazz Museum (@nolajazzmuseum) April 2, 2020

RIP Ellis Marsalis. I had the honor and pleasure to interview him in January after he announced he was retiring from his weekly gig at Snug Harbor. He was a great musician, cultural ambassador for New Orleans and passionate teacher. A huge loss for the city. He will he missed. pic.twitter.com/9rOR9BHryp — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) April 2, 2020

Ellis Marsalis was a true legend. In his music, his passion for New Orleans and his steadfast dedication to education, he showed us all the power of community. He’ll be missed dearly. My thoughts are with his sons who carry on his legacy. @EMCMnola pic.twitter.com/ty68Ipo6fw — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 2, 2020

And now New Orleans will have to mourn Ellis Marsalis without a jazz funeral, a second line or a repass — which would have been unimaginable a month ago. — Kevin Allman (@KevinAllman) April 2, 2020

