Georgina Chapman Update: Harvey Weinstein’s Ex-Wife Today

On February 24, 2020, a jury convicted film producer Harvey Weinstein of two of five criminal charges and he was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He was found guilty of one count of rape in the third degree and one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree.

The charges come after dozens of women accused the film producer of criminal acts, including rape, sexual assault and sexual abuse, spanning over 30 years.

When the allegations surfaced, Weinstein was married to his second wife, 43-year-old fashion designer and actress Georgina Chapman, but she divorced him soon after.

Chapman and Weinstein started dating in 2003 while he was still married to his first wife, Eve Chilton. Weinstein and Chilton divorced in 2004, and the film producer married Chapman in Connecticut on December 15, 2007. They have two children together, India Pearl and Dashiell Weinstein.

Chapman announced on October 10, 2017, that she was divorcing the film producer, days after eight women accused Weinstein of sexual abuse. Their divorce was finalized in 2018.

In an interview with PEOPLE, she said, “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time.”

Georgina Chapman Is Currently Dating Actor Adrien Brody

After divorcing Weinstein, Chapman swore off dating. But rumors have been circulating since the fall of 2019 that Chapman is in a relationship, and in late February, Page Six reported that the fashion designer is in a relationship with Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody.

They have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, with neither sharing pictures of each other together on social media.

According the media outlet, the two were already acquaintances, but apparently the two grew close when they were both invited to Helena Christensen’s swimwear launch in Puerto Rico in April 2019. It was held at the Dorado Beach Ritz-Carlton Reserve, and they were joined by fellow celebrities, including model Brooke Shields and actor Jack Donnelly.

Sources told Page Six that Brody has been a huge source of support for Chapman since they started dating.

Brody is known for movies such as The Pianist, for which he won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, as well as The Grand Budapest Hotel and King Kong. Interestingly, he was in the 2006 movie Hollywoodland, which was produced by Weinstein.

She Is a Designer and Co-Founder of Marchesa

After news broke about the allegations against Weinstein, many speculated that Chapman’s apparel company Marchesa would be greatly affected, and in January 2018, Chapman canceled Marchesa’s fall 2018 collection runway show.

In an interview with Vogue, Chapman said that she made the decision to not offer any clothes for the award season. She said, “We didn’t feel it was appropriate given the situation. All the women who have been hurt deserve dignity and respect, so I want to give it the time it deserves. It’s a time for mourning, really.”

However, Marchesa didn’t go anywhere, and in May 2019, Chapman’s design for a gown was featured in the 2019 Met Ball, when it was worn by actress Constance Wu on the staircase and runway for the gala. The company has many clothing lines out right now, including spring and fall lines.

READ NEXT: Coronavirus: How to Boost Your Immune System?