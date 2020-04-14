Josh Harris & Casey McManus on ‘Deadliest Catch’: 5 Fast Facts

If you can’t get enough of the hit series Deadliest Catch, you’re in luck. Not only does Season 16 premiere on April 14, but a new spinoff show, titled Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, will also be premiering on Discovery.

The spinoff follows Josh Harris and his business partner, Casey McManus, as they head to Hawaii’s Kona Coast with newly discovered fishing charts that belonged to Josh’s dad, Captain Phil Harris.

Read on to learn more about Discovery’s latest dream team, Josh Harris and Casey McManus.

1. Harris & Mcmanus Will Fish in Hawaii

On Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, Harris and McManus will fish in Hawaii using Captain Phil’s secret charts.

When they were remodeling the Cornelia Marie last year, Casey and McManus discovered fishing charts with Phil’s notes on them. As it turns out, Captian Harris had dreams of starting a fishing business out of Hawaii, and now, Josh is going after that dream.

Speaking to TV Insider recently, Harris was asked how long it took him to realize that he needed to follow in his father’s footsteps and travel to Hawaii.

He replied, “We started talking to some of the network people: ‘It would be kind of crazy to go test this out. Maybe we could do a special or something on this.’ As things started unfolding, it was like, ‘This would be a really good spinoff show.’ It was definitely a learning experience, trying to figure out why he went over there. I think I got a pretty good idea of what the old man was up to.”

2. McManus Is a Third-Generation Fisherman

McManus is a third-generation fisherman. According to his Discovery bio, he started gillnetting with his father at the ripe age of 5 and was fishing commercially by age 14. When he was 21, he earned his engineering license and started captaining ships.

Discovery writes, “It is his experience and expertise that have kept the Cornelia Marie running, both figuratively and literally.”

3. Harris Is the Only One in His Family Fishing These Days

As of February 2019, Josh was the only Harris still fishing, as his younger brother, Jake, has run into a number of issues with the law.

Last August, TMZ reported that Jake had spent months in jail after being arrested in January.

He was sentenced to 18 months after being arrested for two felony charges: driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

Jake left Deadliest Catch in 2012.

4. Harris & McManus Co-Own the Cornelia Marie

According to TV Shows Ace, Harris and McManus co-own the Cornelia Marie, with investors Roger Thomas and Kari Toivola on board, as well.

The outlet also reports that Josh is the “biggest individual shareholder” in the boat.

The Cornelia Marie has been featured on Deadliest Catch for a majority of the show’s 14-year run. The ship, which previously belonged to Jake and Josh’s father, was commissioned in 1989 for Ralph Collins, and it was named after his wife, Cornelia.

5. Jeff Silva Will Join Harris & Mcmanus This Season on ‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline’

Deadliest Catch: BloodlineDeadliest Catch: Bloodline airs Tuesday, premiering April 14, at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. Following the premiere, episodes will air at 9 PM ET/PT. 2020-04-09T18:14:30.000Z

Harris and McManus won’t be the only ones exploring the Hawaiin seas this year.

The dynamic duo will team up with a local fisherman by the name of Jeff Silva to find whatever gold Captain Harris was looking for.

Asked by TV Insider if Silva was a hard sell, Harris explained, “We used our charm. [Laughs] He’s the best of the best over there. He’s one of the top dogs. And it was like, ‘Hey, man. Maybe you’d be interested in helping us out. Teach us the ropes, because it is definitely harder catching fish than it is crab.’ He wasn’t exactly tickled pink at the beginning, but after we started getting at it and working together every day, he was pretty excited to see what was going to happen too.”

Deadliest Catch returns April 14 at 8pm ET/PT, followed by the premiere of the spinoff, Deadliest Catch: Bloodline at 10pm ET/PT.

