Khloe Kardashian & Ex Tristan Are Not Back Together Despite Latest Rumors

Since before the lockdowns due to the global coronavirus pandemic, there have been rumors floating around that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have gotten back together. The rumors are not true, as the two are only co-parenting together.
When the NBA suspended the 2020 season due to the pandemic, a source told E! that Thompson was using the break to spend more time with his daughter True while “taking advantage of the unexpected time off to be with family.”
A source told Us Weekly last month that the two were quarantined together, but TMZ reported last week that the two are not quarantined together and Tristan just stops in for visits.
Kardashian May Use Thompson as a Sperm Donor
In a teaser for this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe talks about the hormone injections she’s been receiving in advance of freezing her eggs, but she says her doctor told her that it’s better to freeze embryos instead.
“Dr. Wong was saying that the bonus of doing embryos, you get to see what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to know all that by mixing them with sperm,” she said, and then she hesitated. “Which, I do have a sperm donor.”
She later says the donor she has in mind is Tristan and notes that she talked to him after her doctor’s appointment.
“But it’s weird because Tristan and I, we’re not together,” she said.
She also expressed worry about what would happen if she got married to someone else and then decided she wanted to have a baby using the embryos.
The Two Are Co-Parenting True Together
Co-parenting has been important to Thompson and Kardashian since their split, and last week, they threw their daughter a Trolls-themed birthday party to celebrate her turning two years old. They surprised her when she woke up with presents, balloons and two birthday cakes on Easter Sunday.
Khloe uploaded smiling photos of True on Instagram along with the caption “Happy birthday my sweet TuTu! You are all of my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can’t believe you are TWO!! You make my life complete and I can’t wait to have forever with you!!! Until the end of time; I love you my sweet girl.”
The Kardashian also shared snippets of the day on her Instagram story.
Tristan uploaded photos of True with some of her presents, writing “Happy birthday to my sweet baby True. You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can’t believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy’s little girl. I love you so much TuTu. Happy birthday day. #DaddysTwin.”
