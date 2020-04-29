The Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 4/29/2020

It’s the “Battle of the Sixes” on The Masked Singer season 3, airing Wednesday, April 29. One of the final 6 competitors performing during the episode is the Kitty.

On this season of The Masked Singer, the viewers at home have been given a number of clues hinting at the celebrity identity of the person behind the Kitty mask. As we head into the new episode, here’s what we know:

Kitty on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Clues

Some major visual clues associated with the Kitty are milk, pirates, a wizard, the moon, a shattered rose, Little Red Ridin Hood, a dragon, and a pope hat

The Kitty has revealed that sewing is one of her favorite pastimes and her favorite school subject was English. When she was growing up, her unnamed childhood friend said that the Kitty was always writing poems and directing horror movies, hinting that the celebrity beneath the mask has a “dark side.”

The Kitty teased “I feel at home among the weird and the wonderful” and “I am being somebody that nobody has seen before and has always been inside of me.”

The Kitty is short in stature, and the judges have recently wondered if the Kitty mask’s two different color eyes are a clue about the Kitty’s celebrity identity.

The Kitty gave Robin Thicke a friendship bracelet that said “Fireworks,” teasing that “the first time we met was lit.” The Kitty has also said “I was not dreaming when Robert Redford helped me to get my very first role.”

The Kitty said that “for a large part of my life, I struggled with my self-image,” and “Even when I first got here, I felt like I was at a party for other people.” She said that, as the Kitty, she feels assertive, confident, beautiful, and able to let her “freak flag fly.”

The Kitty teased ties to the Tree contestant from season 2, who turned out to be Anna Gasteyer.

The Kitty hinted that her face-off carry-on should help the judges “grease up your gears.”

Before her episode 13 performance of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe, the Kitty said “I’ve been on many stages and played many roles in my nine lives.” The panelists wondered if this clue means she’s a famous actress.

A monkey and an apple in a hand mirror were two stand-out visual clues from the episode 13 package.

She also teased “If I wanna stay in this fairyland, I need to reinvent myself every time I step out on that stage.”

In honor of guest panelist Gordon Ramsay, the Kitty’s “Masked Munchy” clue was “literally a piece of cake,” which Kitty said was “super sweet and full of layers.” Jenny McCarthy noted that it looked like the cake slice was plated in a soap dish.

‘The Masked Singer’ Kitty Top Guesses

Last week, the judges guessed that the Kitty might be Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Roberts, or Kate Bosworth.

Among the viewers at home, one of the leading guesses about the Kitty’s celebrity identity is that she might actually be Jackie Evancho.

After the judges gave the Kitty a standing ovation for her episode 13 performance (both for her singing and dancing), Gordon Ramsay guessed Charlotte Church, Ken Jeong guessed Lea Michele, and Jenny McCarthy guessed Eva Longoria.

The Masked Singer season 3 airs new episodes on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

