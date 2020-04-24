Whipped Strawberry Milk Recipe: How to Make it

Whipped strawberry milk has taken Instagram by storm as people stuck at home look for something new to drink and make.

The page Sweet Portfolio, from Miami, Florida, posted a viral recipe for the whipped strawberry milk, which you can watch below.

The recipe for whipped strawberry milk is super simple. It requires only three ingredients: Strawberry Nesquik, heavy whipping cream, and milk. That’s it!

Here’s what you need to know:

The Instagram Page Advises That You ‘Mix it Until Your Arm Is Numb’

The recipe for whipped strawberry milk is simple. You can watch the video that started it all above. The Sweet Portfolio page, run by blogger Valentina Mussi, wrote:

☕️Another alternative to #whippedcoffee… I bring to you Whipped Strawberry Milk made using one of my favorite childhood drinks ever, Nesquik!⁣

✨All you need is 1 tbsp of Strawberry Nesquik and 4 tbsp (1/4 cup) of heavy whipping cream. Mix it until your arm is numb and serve over cold or hot milk🍼⁣

🌝What do you think? Are you sticking to #dalgona coffee or trying one of these alternatives?⁣

The Instagram post has accrued almost 400,000 likes.

Other people quickly tried out the recipe.

In the video, Mussi puts the rim of the glass in raw agave nectar and then back in the Nesquik to make it look fancier. Some recipes call for putting a fresh strawberry on the rim.

Here’s a version of the drink that uses Nesquik syrup.

Other recipes call for four tablespoons of heavy whipping cream and two tablespoons of strawberry Nesquik (powder or syrup). Stir it until it’s thick and fluffy. Put milk over ice and then put the cream on top.

Other whipped drinks have also taken Instagram by storm.

The strawberry whipped milk is basically a caffeine-free version of Dalgona or whipped coffee. If you’re interested in learning more about Dalgona coffee, here’s a recipe for that. It requires instant coffee, sugar and water.

A version of whipped coffee on TikTok has 1.9 million likes:

People have taken that trend and added new twists that don’t involve coffee, of which whipped strawberry milk is but the latest.

According to Delish, the reason that the strawberry Nesquik is mixed with heavy whipping cream instead of sugar is because it’s already sweet, unlike instant coffee.

People took to Twitter to write about the trend.

I’m gonna make whipped strawberry milk.. — Mama Sarita (@WhenSaraahSmile) April 24, 2020

Not everyone was a fan.

“not my nan telling me i drink too much coffee and trying to make me drink WHIPPED STRAWBERRY MILK??? i hate strawberries AND milk. i can can cannot,” wrote one woman.

Others wanted to try it. “it’s strawberry powder whipped with cream & then you mix it with milk it looks heavenly,” wrote one Twitter user. “Damn I really want that whipped strawberry milk thing,” wrote another.

Others just weren’t sure. “Idk how to feel about this new whipped strawberry milk,” wrote one man. “This is just strawberry milk with strawberry flavored whipped cream. Still sounds delicious (:” a woman noted.

“My roommate and I made the whipped strawberry milk and it was soooo f*cking good. Omg,” wrote another Twitter user. “it’s not milk! whipped strawberry milk isn’t milk! it’s whipped cream! y’all are crazy,” wrote another person.

