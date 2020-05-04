American Idol 2020 Winners & Spoilers: Top 10 Live Results Tonight

On the May 3, 2020 episode of ABC’s American Idol, long-time host Ryan Seacrest announced the Top 10 as were voted on last week by viewers. The judges were also able to use their Save, meaning that if they agreed to keep a contestant who would have otherwise had to leave the competition, Idol would be down to the Top 11 instead of Top 10.

Last week, Idol made history as the first U.S. competition show to film completely at the homes of judges and contestants. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie filmed from their respective homes, and they were joined by in-house mentor Bobby Bones and host Ryan Seacrest.

Each of the Top 10 contestants filmed their performances for this week from their homes as well after learning which of them made it through the first round of these remote episodes.

WARNING: Spoilers for the Top 10 Episode of American Idol follow. Don’t read on if you don’t want to know who made it through to the Top 10.

Read on below for a live recap of the results as they air. If you’d rather just have a list of which contestants made it through and which were eliminated, scroll to the bottom for that.

‘American Idol’ 2020 Top 10 Recap

This season, American Idol is so full of talent that it was probably hard for voters to decide who to vote for after the strong Top 20 performances.

Ryan Seacrest announced the results and the Judge’s Save after saying they could use their power to save one contestant who did not make it through to the next round. Voting for the Top 7 will be opened at the end of the show.

First up, Ryan announce that Louis Knight would be going through. After Louis was announced as one of the Top 10, we saw that he got to meet up with Bobby Bones and said he was still working to deliver pizzas, and Bobby told him he was the total package. Louis chose to sing “In My Place” by Coldplay, explaining that he’d recently heard the song on an old home video.

This time, Louis sang from his porch instead of from his bedroom. Katy said she thought Louis was a star and the song choice was great, Luke said he wasn’t blown away but thinks he has a “wonderful star quality,” and Lionel said he did a great job.

After a commercial break, Ryan announced Julia Gargano as part of the top 10. She responded with “Holy Canoli” when she heard she’d be part of the Top 10 before calling her family into the room. During her “meeting” with Bobby, she showed the camera around her house and made a lot of puns. She chose to sing “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel for her Top 10 performance. Luke was left “speechless” and said the performance was his favorite of the year so far and Katy agreed.

Charlie Puth stopped by to talk to Katy about what it takes to establish artist identity and what it means to be an artist, and then Ryan announced another result. The next contestant into the Top 10 was Jovin Webb who shared that being home has been chaotic and the whole process has been “a job” that comes with fatigue.

Jovin sang “Voodoo” by Allen Stone. The judges loved it; Lionel said the sound was “old school,” Katy said she felt like she was at a bar in NOLA having an extra-dirty martini while he was singing, and Luke said that this was Jovin’s best performance yet.

Back into the results, Ryan revealed that Grace Leer made it through to the Top 10. After the announcement, Grace shared that she’s currently living in Danville, California with her family though she usually lives in Nashville. She chose to sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” for her song, and she said she grew up singing that song, showing a clip of her singing it in third grade.

Katy said that was an unusual performance and Grace was big and beautiful throughout, and Luke said she showed America she had a “big, big, big voice.” Lionel said to remember the audience she’s singing to and if singing country is her goal, she should stay there.

Ryan announced Jonny West would fill up the fifth spot in the Top 10. Jonny sang “Faithfully” by Journey. He once again performed from the living room with just him and his keyboard with the full band joining in later. Katy cheered for him immediately when he was done, and Luke applauded Jonny’s way of teasing them with “well-placed falsetto movements.” Lionel told him, “you’ve gone now from that shy guy to that sexy guy… you’re on your way to something big.”

Darius Rucker came in to talk about his advice for the music industry, and he said that it was important to know how to connect with the crowd, and he said it’s even more important for a solo artist. Luke said, “Perform like your hero’s watching,” which Darius agreed with wholeheartedly.

The next contestant into the top 10 was announced to be Sophia James (formerly Sophia Wackerman). She cried when she heard the news. She decided to sing “In My Room” by The Beach Boys and said she was more nervous for the performances from home than she was for the performances on the stage.

Lionel told her that she’d done a good job finding her sweet spot and he loved her delivery from top to bottom, Katy said she definitely has a career in music no matter what happens on Idol, and Luke told her that she was a “wonderful vocalist” and her performance was “magic to watch.”

The next person to make it to the Top 10 was Arthur Gunn. He chose to sing “Take Me Home Country Roads” by John Denver, saying that it reminds him of the place where he grew up. Katy told him his performance was amazing, and Luke said that he was great at putting his spin on such a classic song saying the performance showcased Arthur perfectly. “When you make a John Denver song with a Reggae twist on it and it’s believable, it’s all the way to a hit record for you,” Lionel told him.

Just Sam was the next contestant to make it into the Top 10.

‘American Idol’ 2020 Top 10 & Who Was Eliminated

This will be updated as the episode airs. Here’s the top 10 so far:

Louis Knight

Julia Gargano

Jovin Webb

Grace Leer

Jonny West

Sophia James

Arthur Gunn

Just Sam

READ NEXT: American Idol 2020 Live Shows Schedule Change: How It Works