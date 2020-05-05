Antonio Bolivar Dead: ‘Embrace of the Serpent’ Actor Dies of COVID-19

Antonio Bolívar, the actor who played the role of shaman Karamakate in the Oscar-nominated movie Embrace of the Serpent, has died of coronavirus at the age of 72. Deadline confirmed the actor’s death, saying they received notice of his death through representatives of the film’s director, Ciro Guerra.

The actor was admitted to the hospital last week in Leticia, Colombia, due to his symptoms of COVID-19. He passed away on Friday, May 1. Leticia is the most southern city in the country and it’s the capital of the department of the Amazonas. It borders Brazil, Peru and the Amazon River. According to The City Paper Bogota, Leticia has 104 confirmed cases of coronavirus and four deaths, including Bolívar.

Bolívar Was a Member of the Huitoto Indigenous People & a Translator of Languages

Bolívar was a member of the Huitoto indigenous people and was one of the last members of his tribe. The actor also worked as a translator of different indigenous languages, such as the Tikuna and Cubeo that are spoken in the Orinoco and Amazon region.

The City Paper Bogota described the actor as being in real life the same as on the screen: “ancestral wisdom, knowledge of the botanical world and a natural talent for acting.” In addition to appearing as Karamakate in Embrace of the Serpent (El Abrazo de la Serpiente), Bolívar also appeared in another Guerra production, the Netflix series Green Frontier (Frontera Verde).

