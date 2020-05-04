May the Fourth Be With You 2020: Best Memes to Celebrate

Happy May 4, 2020! For Star Wars fans, this is a special day for wishing “May the Fourth” be with you. Of course, this also means there are lots of opportunities for fun memes. Here are the best May 4 memes for 2020. And of course, no meme collection would be complete without Baby Yoda in the mix.

Happy #MayThe4thBeWithYou From the oldest and cutest baby in the world. pic.twitter.com/y3KUkohOUV — 〰️Ashley〰️ (@TeacherAshly) May 4, 2020

Here’s another Baby Yoda meme to start your day:

May 4 is the unofficial annual Star Wars day because it turns “May 4” into a fun “May the 4th be with you” pun.

The pun was first acknowledged by the London Evening News on May 4, 1979, when the publication congratulated Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on her inauguration day, writing: “May the Fourth Be With You Maggie,” Danish News DR TV reported. This was very early into the Star Wars franchise’s history.

After this, celebrations began being held around the world. But the first organized Star Wars Day wasn’t held until May 4, 2011 in Toronto by the Toronto Underground Cinema, according to their Facebook page.

They wrote: “Star Wars Day Toronto was the first May 4 Star Wars Day celebration in the world in 2011. Now, Star Wars Day is celebrated with events around the world. Our most popular attractions are the Costume Contest (Jedi League for adults, Padawan League for children) and Trivia Game Show, with celebrity judges and epic prizes – in 2017 we gave away a trip to Las Vegas!”

Since then, many locations have duplicated Toronto’s event and Star Wars Day is celebrated on May 4 all around the world. Of course this year, with so many people sheltering from the pandemic, things might be a little different. People will likely be celebrating with Zoom meetings, texts, Instagram and Facebook messages, and more.

Since 2013, Disney Parks have been celebrating Star Wars Day too, after Disney purchased the rights to Lucasfilm in 2012.

Today, #Maythe4thBeWithYou is already trending as people celebrating May the Fourth online.

Is there anything more exciting right now than this intro from Disney Plus? It always makes me happy knowing it means something great is about to appear on my TV screen:

By decree, you are commanded to celebrate Star Wars Day wherever you are today.

By decree, the Emperor implores you celebrate Star Wars Day wherever your are in the galaxy.#MayThe4thBeWithYou. 💫 pic.twitter.com/uFSuCXmMdb — The Galactic Empire (@ImperialBase) May 4, 2020

If you go outside today, don’t forget to wear your themed mask.

And be like the Mandalorian: never take off your mask.

Here are some more fun memes to celebrate May the 4th, 2020.

This one employs a couple puns without forgetting that tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo, another excuse to take the day off and relax.

This year for May 4, Disney Plus released the finale of Clone Wars and the first episode in a docuseries about The Mandalorian. That’s plenty of reason to celebrate right there.

