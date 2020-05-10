Mother’s Day Poems & Wishes for Mom 2020

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10, 2020. Whether you’re with your mom for the holiday or not, poetry is a great way to wish her a Happy Mother’s Day and show that you’re thinking of her.

Here are some poems about moms that are perfect for spreading the Mother’s Day love:

‘A Mother’s Love’ by Helen Steiner Rice

Helen Steiner Rice’s poem “A Mother’s Love” strives to describe just how much a mother gives to loving and nurturing her children. If you’re struggling to put your appreciation for your mom into your own words, let Helen Steiner Rice’s poetry help you:

A Mother’s love is something

that no one can explain,

It is made of deep devotion

and of sacrifice and pain,

It is endless and unselfish

and enduring come what may,

For nothing can destroy it

or take that love away,

It is patient and forgiving

when all others are forsaking,

And it never fails or falters

even though the heart is breaking,

It believes beyond believing

when the world around condemns,

And it glows with all the beauty

of the rarest, brightest gems,

It is far beyond defining,

it defies all explanation,

And it still remains a secret

like the mysteries of creation,

A many splendored miracle

man cannot understand

And another wondrous evidence

of God’s tender guiding hand.

‘Salt’ by Nayyirah Waheed

Nayyirah Waheed’s poem “Salt” is short but sweet, packing a lot of feeling into few words. Its a straightforward but impactful metaphor that will remind your mom just how much you love and appreciate all she’s done for you:

My

mother

was

my first country,

The first place I ever lived.

‘Never Enough’ by Reanna Almeida

Reanna Almeida’s poem “Never Enough” is sure to bring tears to your mom’s eyes when she reads it, as it lyrically acknowledges so many of the things that moms do for their children, making their love like no other love in the world:

Sometimes I know the words to say to give thanks for all you’ve done, but then they fly up and away as quickly as they come. How could I possibly thank you enough, the one who makes me whole, the one to whom I owe my life, the forming of my soul. The one who tucked me in at night, the one who stopped my crying, the one who was the expert at picking up when I was lying.

‘Thank You, Mom’ by C Harding

C Harding’s poem “Thank You, Mom” will help you do just that – thank your mom for shaping you into the person you are today. It’s a great poem for older children, to remind mom that even though you’ve grown up, her mothering is still an irreplaceable part of you:

I just want to thank you

For your warm smiles

Your encouragement

Your words of wisdom

That still guide me today

Thanks for everything

Happy Mother’s Day.

‘You Know Me’ by Holly Giffers

If you don’t want to make your Mother’s Day message too sentimental, Holly Giffers’ poem “You Know Me” is a great balance of humor and sweet:

Mom you know the worst of me,

My weaknesses and follies,

I know you’ve seen me poop my pants

and cut the heads off dollies. You know all my most embarrassing moments,

You know that I’m a nut,

So what can I do to repay your love…

…and make sure you keep your mouth shut!?

