Who Killed Annalise Keating? Spoilers on the HTGAWM Series Finale

The series finale of How to Get Away With Murder aired on Thursday, May 14 at 10/9c on ABC. Fans of the show tuned in to see how the story ends and finally learn who killed Annalise Keating – the murder that has remained a mystery through the drama’s seventh and final season.

Read on to learn who killed Annalise Keating, and beware of major HTGAWM season 6 finale spoilers ahead.

This article will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘HTGAWM’ Series Finale Recap

Ahead of the series finale, entitled “Stay,” its official synopsis teased “Annalise discovers there’s a surprise witness that threatens her case. Meanwhile, Connor tries to persuade the K3 to go along with a new plan. Elsewhere, a lie between Frank and Bonnie threatens their relationship as Annalise’s killer is finally revealed.”

The first few minutes of the final episode flashed forward to a shooting outside of the courthouse. Without showing the victim or the shooter, the cold open certainly implied that an unexpected courthouse shooting is how Keating meets her demise; however, in HTGAWM fashion, a shift in time back to Keating’s trial proved that the answers surrounding her death would not be revealed until the timelines converge in the final minutes of the series.

Viola Davis Said She Believed That the Series ‘Ends Perfectly’

How the story ends for Annalise Keating and the rest of the show’s characters got the stamp of approval from series star Viola Davis.

Davis teased the series finale to Variety. Without giving anything away, she revealed “I don’t know if I’m into happy endings, I’m into great endings. I think happy endings sometimes can be a manipulation to give the audience what they want, but in a way that’s pat; in a way that maybe is not a realistic trajectory for the character. But I think this is gonna end exactly the way it should… You know what? It ends perfectly. With all of it, it makes absolute sense.”

Continuing, she added ”It’s like [show creator Pete Nowalk] took all of these fireworks and put them in a box and said ‘What would happen if we blow them all up at the same time?’ And that’s what he did. He blew them up.”

