How To Buy Mega Millions Tickets Online

If you want to buy your Mega Millions ticket online, you might be in luck depending on where you live. The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight, June 9, is $410 million. If you don’t want to face the crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic, some states will let you purchase your lottery tickets online. Sometimes you can use an app to buy tickets online, too. Read on for all the details.

Some States Sell Mega Millions Tickets Online Through Their State Lottery Website

The following is listed in alphabetical order by states that we know have options for letting you buy Mega Millions tickets online. These services require that you be a resident or have a mailing address in the state, be physically in the state when you order, and be over a certain age (typically 18.) Other terms of service may vary by state.

Georgia

If you’re in Georgia, you’re in luck. You can just buy tickets online through Georgia’s lottery website here. Make sure first that you read the rules closely at the bottom of the page and match all the requirements. You can enter multiple times, for multiple drawings, and choose your numbers of choose QuickPick.

Illinois

You get to buy your tickets online through the state’s lottery site here. Choose a one-time purchase or a subscription. You’ll need a free account to check out. You can also buy a subscription if you want.

Kentucky

To buy a Mega Millions ticket in Kentucky, visit this link. You can buy one ticket (or more). You’ll need an account to check out, but they’re free. You can also add a Megaplier if you want.

Michigan

Michigan’s official lottery site lets you buy tickets online here on their home page. Just click “Buy Now” at the Mega Millions section or click “Buy Tickets Now” at the top.

New Hampshire

Buy your tickets online on New Hampshire’s official lottery site here. Just scroll to the Mega Millions section and click “Buy Now.”

New York

You can buy a subscription on New York’s Lottery site here. You’ll need to create a subscription account, choose which game, and then choose the number of games or drawings. Interestingly, you can buy Mega Millions tickets here but not Powerball.

North Carolina

North Carolina lets you play online via their official website here. Then click the words “Get Tickets Now with Online Pay” or click “Buy Now” in the Mega Millions section. You can choose Quick Pick options or other choices.

North Dakota

If you want to buy online in North Dakota, you can get a Pick & Click subscription for playing online. This works for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto America, and 2by2. Read the requirements and the FAQ section for more details.

Virginia

Subscribe and play online here. This is an online lottery subscription that covers Powerball and Mega Millions and Cash4Life. There are a few requirements for joining, so read up on the rules first.

You Might Be Able To Buy a Ticket Online Through Mobile Apps

You can also buy tickets through a mobile app. A very popular option is JackPocket. This works with Powerball and Mega Millions and some state lotteries. You can buy individual tickets or play as part of a pool, and you can get a subscription if you want. You can choose your own numbers or use a quick pick option. If you buy a ticket, you’ll get an email with the ticket’s serial number and a photo of the ticket. Winnings under $600 are deposited into your account. If your ticket is a bigger win than that, it will be securely transferred to you.

JackPocket currently sells lottery tickets in the following states:

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Texas

Washington D.C.

Colorado

If Jackpocket isn’t available yet in your state, you can select your state from the app’s play screen and then choose “Let me know when play launches.” Enter your phone number and you’ll get a text when the game is available in your state. You can only play lotteries in the state you’re physically located in.

