Hannah Ferrier Announces She Is Pregnant With Her First Child

After announcing she would be leaving Below Deck Mediterranean, Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier also announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

She announced the pregnancy on Instagram, sharing a maternity photo with the caption, “You are already my favourite adventure.”

Ferrier shared another photo of her on the beach with her hand on her belly and thanked fans for all the warm wished, comments and messages.

“I am 5 months pregnant and due late October and literally keep bursting into tears sporadically from happiness!!!” she wrote. “It’s something I have wanted since I was a little girl and I really feel like all my dreams are coming true at once. Thank you guys so much for the love and support.”

Ferrier Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Ferrier announced that this season of Below Deck Med would be her last, and during the interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said that she was hoping to settle down and have a child with her boyfriend.

Since the season wrapped, Ferrier has moved permanently to Sydney, Australia with her boyfriend.

“I have my partner and my dog and they bring me more happiness than anything in life has, so that’s good,” she said. “I’d just like to settle down, work in Sydney and hopefully have a rugrat or two.”

Now, she’s well on her way to that goal, as her first child is due in October.

Ferrier Will Not Return to ‘Below Deck Med’ for Season 6

Ferrier will not return to Below Deck Mediterranean for another season following the current one, though it is not immediately clear whether she decided to quit or was fired.

While Ferrier told Entertainment Tonight that she quit the show, Page Six said a source has told them that she was fired. Either way, the 33-year-old said she’s done with the show.

“I think I’m probably done,” she told ET. “I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, I don’t want [that].”

Page Six reports that two separate sources told them that Ferrier was fired from the show and didn’t walk away on her own.

“Hannah’s crossed the line before” and “eventually went too far,” the source said.

In the interview with ET, Ferrier said she had planned to quit the show after season 5 from the beginning and said that the final season was to confirm that was the correct choice for her. She said she’s interested to see if that comes across when watching the show.

“I definitely went into this season going like, I’m here to, like, give the guests the best experience they could have,” she said. “Is this something that I wanna do even for the next two or three years? Probably not.”

Captain Sandy Yawn told ET in a separate call that Ferrier says she’s done every season, and every single crew does that as well at the end of the season.

Ferrier said that at the end of season 4, she’d been pulled aside by the captain to tell her that she didn’t believe yachting was Hannah’s true passion.

