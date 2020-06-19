Tray Savage Dead: Chicago Rapper Shot Dead at 26

Tray Savage, the Chicago rapper and associate of Chief Keef, has died after being shot dead in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago on June 19. He was 26 years old. The rapper was responsible for songs such as, “Know Who I Am,” “Faces” and “Got the Mac.”

Savage’s death was confirmed in a tweet from friend and fellow Chicago rapper, SG Batman. SG Batman tweeted, “Rest in peace savage realist n****. I love you big bro.” Heavy has reached out to Savage’s management for further comment on his death.

Savage Was Dropping Off His Girlfriend at the Time of the Shooting

CBS Chicago reports that Savage was shot while he was driving a car south on Evans Avenue close to 81st street. The report says that the rapper was shot in the neck and shoulder. After being shot, Savage crashed into three parked cars. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the shooting took place around 11:00 a.m. local time. Savage was dropping his girlfriend off at the time he was shot.

Emergency services brought Savage to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The CBS report says that witnesses told police that they “saw a white SUV, possibly a Mazda,” around the area where the shooting took place. The incident is being investigated by Area 2 detectives. At the time of writing, police do not have anyone in custody.

Savage Appeared on Numerous Track With Chief Keef

Savage was considered a member of Chief Keef’s Glo Gang or Glory Gang stable of rappers. Savage was featured on Chief Keef’s 2017 mixtape The W. Glo Gang was founded by Chief Keef and his cousin Fredo Santana. Fredo Santana died after suffering a seizure in January 2018. In October 2013, Savage appeared in the video for Chief Keef’s “Chiefin’ Keef” song.

Savage’s most recent musical release was his 2019 album, Mhgs. In 2014, Hot New Hip-Hop described Savage’s song, “Trap,” as being “the record is precisely the kind of hard-hitting street anthem that enthusiasts have come to love and expect from these Chicago emcees.”

Savage’s Mother Died in June 2018

Savage was preceded in death by his mother who died in June 2018, according to a tribute post on his Instagram page. Savage wrote at the time:

This s*** hurt so much bad baby. Damn you was my queen this s*** change me baby I’m a be so wise and strong for you. I just wish I can make you smile again like the last day I seen you. Love you mom. Man, I can go on and on about you baby damn we need you more than ever.”

In May 2019, Savage posted on Instagram saying, “Everybody got bad habits just can’t let that shit control them money habits seen young n***** die so fast they ain’t even have no time to see real paper.” Savage’s final tweet came on May 12, he wrote, “Can’t fight the truth.”

