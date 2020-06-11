Did Snooki Quit Jersey Shore Because of Angelina’s Wedding Speech?

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi retired from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation after spending years with the franchise. The 32-year-old did not like how things played out at her co-star Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

While during the announcement of her leaving the show, Polizzi didn’t mention the wedding directly, sources speaking with Hollywood Life said that the specific reason did have to do with the wedding.

“Nicole felt the show was heading in a direction that she wasn’t happy with so she left the show…” the source said. “She did not like how everything played out after Angelina’s wedding and she feels she’s being painted unfairly.”

Snooki Did Not Appreciate The Drama on Set

During the wedding, the bridesmaids gave a mean speech. While the guests laughed along at first, thinking the speech was just a fun joke, they reportedly began booing the women after they continuously made mean comments toward the bride.

During the speech, Polizzi stood up during the reception and called the bride “the fly on my sh*t,” while the other two bridesmaids told her that she was the “trash to our bags,” the “throw up to our hangovers,” and the “dump to our island.” Audio was later obtained by Champion Daily and The Ashleys Reality Roundup.

Since then, Angelina has not forgiven the bridesmaids according to Hollywood Life.

“[Snooki] feels awful and never tried to ruin her day,” a source told the outlet.

Snooki Wants to Focus on Her Family and Business

The speech and backlash from that is not the only reason the star has decided it’s time to be done with Jersey Shore.

Snooki has three children, Lorenzo, who is 7, Giovanna, who is 5 and the 6-month old Angelo. She also enjoys spending time with her husband, Jionni LaVelle, who is not usually a part of Jersey Shore.

In addition to her family, Snooki runs an online clothing shop and makeup store called The Snooki Shop, which she recently opened a brick-and-mortar location in downtown Madison, New Jersey for. She also has a podcast, and has said recently that she and her family have received death threats following the Jersey Shore drama. Fans have also said they were going to boycott her store.

“The main reason [I quit the show] is really….I just can’t do it anymore,” the reality TV star said on her podcast. “Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

She also said that the show was always about family and making fun of each other in good fun, but “lately everything is so serious.”

Snooki left the show before the 2020 premiere for the second half of season 3, with the episodes of the show airing now being among her last.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays on MTV.

