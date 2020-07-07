America’s Got Talent Time: Is a New Episode of AGT on TV Tonight?

America’s Got Talent season 15 is underway, with only one episode of auditions left before the contestants move on to the judges’ cuts phase of the competition. Since episodes of the reality talent show have been airing weekly on Tuesday nights at 8/7c, fans may be surprised to find that tonight’s July 7 broadcast of AGT is a re-run of a previously-aired episode.

The next new episode of America’s Got Talent airs on Tuesday, July 14 at 8/7c on NBC. That episode will be the last audition episode before the judges’ cuts begin.

NBC Is Airing the ‘AGT’ Season 15 Premiere on July 7 Instead of a New Episode

In place of a new episode of America’s Got Talent, a re-run of the season 15 premiere will air instead, in the show’s usual timeslot. The episode features judge Heidi Klum, who has been absent from the past few audition episodes. Klum got sick during filming and was removed from set while she recovered at home, for fear that she might have contracted COVID-19 (she ultimately tested negatively for the virus).

The season 15 premiere was marked by exceptional performances, and 10 acts were sent through to the next phase of competition (to return for the judges’ cuts later this month). Voices of Our City choir received the first golden buzzer of the season and will perform again during the live shows.

The Judges’ Cuts Episodes Begin on July 28, After Another Brief Hiatus

After the last episode of season 15 auditions airs on July, there will be a one-week break in new episodes before the judges’ cuts round starts on July 28’s new episode. During that short hiatus, NBC will airs a “best of” episode on July 21, recapping the most memorable auditions from the first 7 episodes of the season.

When AGT returns on July 28, so will judge Heidi Klum. Though she missed the rest of the show’s taping for the auditions (actor Eric Stonestreet filled in as a guest judge), she recovered in time to serve on the judges’ panel for the first night of judges’ cuts episodes.

3 episodes of judges’ cuts were filmed, and viewers at home will notice some marked differences in the shows’ set-up due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and efforts to prevent spread within the show’s production. They made the decision to eliminate the audience for the remainder of their pre-taped episodes and took extra precautions to prevent the spread of illness between the acts, judges, and team working behind the scenes to keep the show running.

How AGT chooses to tackle its live shows, which are scheduled to begin in August, remains to be seen. In an interview with People, judge Simon Cowell assured that the show will go on. He said, “We’ve worked out about three different scenarios for how we can shoot the live shows with or without an audience, or a limited audience. And each one of them creatively works. The most important thing is that we have to ensure that since people have auditioned, that they do get the chance safely to be able to compete as they normally do, and get that chance to win a million dollars, or at least appear in the final.”

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

