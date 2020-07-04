Is Domino’s Pizza Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2020?

Domino’s Pizza is OPEN on the 4th of July this year, so if you’re looking for a quick snack before heading out to celebrate the holiday, you’re in luck. Pizza sales tend to do big business during Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day, so the pizza chain typically remains open for the big summer holidays.

Although most Domino’s locations will be open on Saturday, some stores may have limited (or even extended) hours depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead before making a trip to the restaurant. Because Domino’s Pizza is chain-operated, the holiday hours are generally left up to the discretion of the chain owner, so they may be reduced in certain locations.

You can find the addresses, phone numbers and locations of your nearest Domino’s Pizza store by clicking here. You can also find 4th of July offers, deals and specials here, although the deals are likely to change depending on your location. Keep reading for details on the pizza restaurant’s holiday hours of operation:

Domino’s Usually Only Closes on Thanksgiving & Christmas Day

Domino’s Pizza usually only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day each year, although the holiday schedule may vary from store to store. According to Store Business Hours, the customer service department explained that the observed holidays (listed below) and hours are “determined by individual franchises,” so it’s worth calling to be sure your local store is open before making a trip.

According to Hours Guide and Holiday Shopping Hours, most Domino’s restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

Holiday Shopping Hours adds that Domino’s restaurants “may operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during ‘open’ holidays. Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days. In addition, several fast food outlets are franchise stores, so hours will vary. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm Domino’s Pizza holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday dining!”

Domino’s Offers Contactless Delivery During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Domino’s Pizza opened their first restaurant in 1960, and throughout the years the pizza company has made a significant impact on the food delivery industry, including creating innovative insulated bags to keep pizza oven-hot during delivery, building a sturdier pizza box that doesn’t leak grease, and inventing the 3D car-top sign, according to the Domino’s website.

“From humble beginnings as a single pizza restaurant in 1960, Domino’s has become today’s recognized world leader in pizza delivery,” the website reads. “At Domino’s we’re all about pizza — and from the day our doors opened, we have dedicated ourselves to making and delivering delicious food with high-quality ingredients.”

The company is currently offering contactless delivery and curbside pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows customers to place an order without worrying about having physical contact with the delivery driver. Instead, the delivery driver simply leaves the pizza on your doorstep, knocks on the door and leaves, no contact required, so if you have coronavirus worries, Domino’s has you covered.