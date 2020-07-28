Kourtney Kardashian’s Cryptic Post After Kim & Kanye’s Tense Reunion

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian posted a cryptic Instagram caption about the moon after sister Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West reunited in Cody, Wyoming. The “Heartless” rapper had reportedly refused to see Kim after attacking her publicly in several Twitter rants, only to later apologize to the beauty mogul.

Kourtney hasn’t directly addressed any of the family drama, though she has shared several vague quotes and messages since West’s first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina on July 19. “I have late-night conversations with the moon,” she wrote. “He tells me about the sun and I tell him about you.” The mysterious message was addressed by sister Khloe Kardashian who wrote back, “Where are you?”

She included several pictures in the post. The first showed Kourtney, 41, floating in a pool at night. Another showed her holding one of her children and the rest were celestial pictures of the moon and stars. Within hours of being posted, the update was liked more than 1.3 million times by her nearly 98 million followers.

Kim and West Reunited in Cody

After West publicly apologized to Kim over the weekend, she flew to Cody, Wyoming, to be with him. They were first pictured in a Wendy’s drive-thru on their phones, but the following photos obtained by TMZ revealed the conversation turned tense. Kim is pictured crying in some of the pictures and West looked emotional while talking to his wife. It wasn’t immediately clear what the couple was discussing.

The thing that is most important to Kim is protecting their four children: North, 7, Saint, 4, and Chicago, 2 and Psalm, 14 months, People reported. “She is shielding the kids. All of her family is. They’ve circled around the kids and are insulating them from all of this,” an insider told the outlet. “And everyone else has decided to create an atmosphere of normalcy around them.”

While at the presidential rally, West talked about personal family matters, like saying he considered abortion when Kim was pregnant with their oldest daughter. At one point he started to cry and said, “I almost killed my daughter.”

In his Twitter rants that followed, West said he was trying to divorce Kim and called mother-in-law Kris Jenner “Kris Jong-Un” and accused her of being a white supremacist. He later apologized on Twitter for his remarks.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” he tweeted. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Kim Calls West a Complicated But Brillant Person

In her public statement, Kim addressed Wests bipolar disorder, saying he’s a complicated but brilliant person and that his mental health does not take away from his genius. She asked for compassion, saying what West says doesn’t always align with what’s in his heart.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” the SKIMS creator wrote. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

