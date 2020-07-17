Nanny Goat’s Cafe and Feed Bin Is Featured on Restaurant Impossible

On tonight’s two-hour episode of Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible, Chef Robert Irvine rewatches his trip to Longview, Texas where he worked with the owners of Nanny Goat’s Cafe and Feed Bin.

According to the episode synopsis, “He and his designer, builder and executive producer share new stories and behind-the-scenes secrets from the explosive episode.”

The episode was one of the most dramatic missions according to the Food Network website, and on day one, Nancy Dupre, the owner, stormed out before Restaurant: Impossible could help her.

The Original Nanny Goat’s Cafe & Feed Bin Episode Was Explosive

The original episode that featured the restaurant was explosive, so seeing Irvine and the crew give behind-the-scenes details about everything that went on with the renovations will be interesting, to say the least.

According to Food Network, when the episode was being filmed, Dupre became frustrated and overwhelmed when Irvine revealed that her own daughter, Jessica, who was a cook in the restaurant, may have been the root of the restaurant’s issues.

During the renovations, Irvine said that he liked some elements of the dining room, but he was not a fan of the mismatched colored furniture throughout. Irvine also introduced a brand-new menu and new decor that looked more modern than it had before.

All of the changes led to a successful relaunch night.

Dupre Sold the Restaurant After the Episode Aired

Soon after the episode of Restaurant: Impossible aired, Dupre sold the restaurant so she could retire, and Jessica also left the business. According to Food Network, though, much of the other staff remained.

The restaurant was purchased by Sharon Henly and Glenda Reid who renamed the restaurant to Nanny Goat’s and said that it was “full of customers every day.”

The Facebook page for Nanny Goats Cafe & Feed Bin in Longview, Texas, shows that the restaurant is still open and serving breakfast and lunch specials daily. According to the page, customer favorites include homemade pickles, house dressing, muffins, sausage balls and chicken poblano soup.

The Restaurant Has Positive Reviews

Nanny Goat’s has positive reviews on different platforms, including a 4.8 out of 5-star rating on Facebook based on the opinion of 149 people. The most recent review mentions that the food is healthy and delicious.

On Google Reviews, Nanny Goat’s has a 4.6-star rating based on 152 reviews. The most recent review at the time of writing mentions the chicken sandwich with fries.

“Chicken sandwich with fries is my go to here,” the reviewer wrote. “They even give you a mini muffin for a sweet treat. Come early because seating is limited right now due to Covid 19.”

Another user wrote that the restaurant features “Quite possibly the best lunch in town.”

On Yelp, the restaurant has an average of 4 stars out of 5 with 57 reviews. The most recent entries say that the food is fresh and delicious, and others say they were confused when they walked in and thought the restaurant was a gas station, but it is actually a cafe and convenience store.

“Fresh delicious food,” one reviewer wrote. “Chipotle chicken wrap, chicken cobb salad & Mexican tuna are my favorites. Everything is very good!”

Tune in to Restaurant: Impossible to see the behind-the-scenes on the Nanny Goat’s episode of the show.

