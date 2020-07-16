Vinny Guadagnino & Francesca Farago Dating & Girlfriend Rumors

After breaking up with Too Hot To Handle co-star Harry Jowsey, rumors swirled that Fashion Nova model Francesca Farago was dating Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino. The Keto Guido is currently featured on Season 2 of Double Shot at Love, where he is reconnecting with an ex from last season of the reality dating show.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail showed Farago and Guadagnino eating dinner in New York City. The pictures showed the duo laughing, seemingly enjoying their time together.

As noted by celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, Farago and Guadagnino have also been flirting online. On the Fourth of July, the Jersey Shore star captioned one of his photos, “When you finish a Netflix series.” The model asked was show, and Guadagnino said, “Disney’s Too Hot to Handle.” She flirted back by saying, “ur so cute,” and he answered, “And you’re so Canadian.”

Guadagnino and Farago Met Through Snooki

If Guadagnino and Farago are dating, Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi might be responsible for the love connection. Farago appeared on Amanda Hirsch’s podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, as noted by Perez Hilton, where she said Snooki started following her on Instagram and like her pictures. The Fashion Nova model said she and Guadagnino are just friends.

I messaged her and was like ‘Can we be friends?’ and she was like ‘Yeah, I actually have a friend of mine who thinks you’re cute.’ So that started the conversation between him and I. … He’s like me in guy form, it’s weird. He’s just this hilarious and very chill person [and] he’s pretty cute so. It’s just nice to have people around me who seem very genuine and really nice.

Farago Just Split With Jowsey

Farago is coming off a breakup, announcing her split from Jowsey last month. The star posted a tearful message to YouTube where she said Jowsey broke up with her because of distance. The plan was for Jowsey to move from Australia to Los Angeles, but he never made the transition.

“I’m just going to be honest with everyone. Harry and I are not together anymore,” she said in a YouTube video on June 16. “He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could. I got to L.A. I was there for business. I was trying to work it out with him and it didn’t happen.”

“In my head, I didn’t want to tell anyone because I thought we were genuinely going through a rough period and we were going to figure it out,” she added.

Farago had planned to marry Jowsey. “I genuinely thought that no matter what we were going to end up together,” she said. “I thought we were going to get married.”

