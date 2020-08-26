Amelia & Bennett, MAFS Predictions: Are They Still Together?

Amelia and Bennett, one of five new couples featured on Season 11 of Lifetime’s hit reality series Married at First Sight, have one of the healthiest, most easygoing relationships of the season so far. Although the MAFS stars revealed that they had already met before their wedding day, they were more than happy to give their marriage a shot and see where the experiment took them.

The reality stars had some serious chemistry right off the bat, and aside from a few minor disagreements throughout the last few episodes, their relationship appears to be growing stronger every episode, so fans might be wondering what’s going on with the two these days. Will Amelia and Bennett stay together on Decision Day? Are they still together today?

Although it’s still too soon to predict with much certainty if they will stay together, we’ve got some thoughts on what might go down between the two in the end. Read on for our MAFS predictions on Amelia and Bennett, but be warned: some Married at First Sight spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you’re not caught up and don’t want anything ruined for you!

Amelia & Bennett Recently Gushed About Their First Meeting & The Connection They Shared

Amelia and Bennett have one of the most unique and interesting relationships that we’ve ever seen on the show before. The fact that they already knew each other before they met at the altar was a definite first in MAFS history, and their incredibly unique, quirky and free-spirited personalities meshed so well together that we were surprised they didn’t date when they crossed paths the first time. The reality couple appeared to be a match made in heaven, and they’ve only continued to prove how perfect they are for each other as the season has gone on.

While it’s too early to know for sure if Amelia and Bennett are still together, both reality stars had nothing but good things to say about one another during a recent interview with In Touch, so we have a feeling they might still be married today.

“I said I would like a partner who is fun and excited about life. Bennett is definitely that,” Amelia told the publication before adding, “I never questioned what [the experts] were thinking when they met the two of us and thought we should be matched.”

Bennett also gushed about Amelia’s personality and how well they clicked on their wedding night. He told In Touch that Amelia made him laugh and had all of the traits he was looking for in a wife. “She’s a hoot. I wanted to be with someone who could make me laugh but also listen and share space with others,” he said. “I absolutely recognized these traits in my new partner.”

We Believe They Will Have a Very Long, Happy Relationship

When we first met Amelia and Bennett, we knew that they were perfect for each other, and after watching their relationship unfold over the last seven episodes, we stand by our initial first impressions. Next to Woody and Amani, we believe these two have the strongest chance of making things work over every other couple featured this season.

Although we expect there to be some bumps in the road over the coming episodes, we are convinced that Amelia and Bennett’s connection is strong enough to persevere. They are eccentric and free-spirited, they seem genuinely attracted to one another, and they have similar interests and dreams. We can confidently say the experts matched Amelia and Bennett perfectly.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can find updates on the Season 11 cast, couples predictions and more MAFS coverage here.

